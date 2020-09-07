Barcelona Transfer News: Club Keen On Signing Lyon Striker Depay And Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Having secured the stay of club icon Lionel Messi, Barcelona have now turned their attention to strengthening their squad for the next campaign. Newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman is on a mission to bring about a shakeup in the first team at the club and has set Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon striker Memphis Depay as his primary targets this transfer window.

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana looking to sell key players

According to a Sky Sports report on Barcelona transfer news, Barcelona have begun focusing on selling some players to make way for prospective signings. The manager has already informed Luis Suarez that he is not a part of his plans for next season. Chilean Arturo Vidal is also at the exit door, with his situation being closely monitored by Inter Milan.

Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.

Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days - they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. 🛑 #FCB #LFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Suarez has been linked with a move to Juventus, having already agreed personal terms with the Bianconeri. The focus now shifts to the Uruguayan international and his negotiation with the Catalan giants to seek an easy exit, according to Barcelona transfer news. The Camp Nou outfit have also sold Arthur to Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic to play with Barcelona next season.

Barcelona transfer news: Memphis Depay to Barcelona?

Ivan Rakitic has returned to Sevilla after having seen himself fall down the pecking order over the past couple of seasons. While Rakitic's departure has freed up some space on the wage bill, the departure of Arturo Vidal is expected to facilitate more of the same. With a number of departures, a roundup of Barcelona transfer news indicates that the Catalan giants have set their priorities straight: to seal the signings of Liverpool's Wijnaldum and Lyon striker Depay. According to the report by Sky Sports, Barcelona have already made contact with the agents of the two players and are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and Lyon in the coming week.

Memphis Depay to Barcelona? Catalans yet to submit official bid

The roundup of Barcelona transfer news this week suggests that the club hopes to complete the signing of the two players within the range of €50 million to 55 million. However, the two clubs are waiting for decent bids, as they believe that nothing is done as yet. Meanwhile, the Wijnaldum transfer to Barcelona will likely on Thiago Alcantara's move to Anfield. Amid the Wijnaldum to Barcelona talks, Liverpool have been in contact with the agent of the Bayern Munich midfielder. The European champions value the Spaniard at €30 million, with Manchester United also in talks with Alcantara's agent.

