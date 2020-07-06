Neymar Set To Return To Barcelona After Agreeing Exit Pact With Franch Giants PSG: Report

Barcelona played some vintage football in their comprehensive 4-1 win over Villarreal on the LaLiga Matchday 34 on Sunday. The Catalans gained some much-needed momentum after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid on the previous MatchDay. Though Real Madrid are still leading the LaLiga table by four points, Barcelona have not yet lost their hope with the Los Blancos seemingly having looked dull in their last two games. However, Barcelona fans have another good news to start their week as Neymar Jr. can possibly make a return to the Camp Nou in the next season.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar to Barcelona on cards?

As reported by AS, Neymar can return to Barcelona and an agreement with PSG has already taken place. Neymar, who was very close to rejoining Barcelona last season, made an agreement with the French-based team last year. As per the contract, if the Brazilian completes the 2019-20 season with full commitment, only then would PSG allow him to leave in the next season.

Neymar did exactly what was asked from him as the 28-year-old scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 games played in the season before PSG were crowned as the French champions. PSG have already booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after cruising past Dortmund in the Round of 16 clash.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar Barcelona return possible

Nevertheless, PSG will still demand a whopping sum for the Brazilian and Barcelona will have to match the sum if they want their wunderkind back home. However, the economic ramification caused by the coronavirus pandemic might make it difficult for the Spanish giants to generate a transfer sum of around €170 million for Neymar. It will only be possible if Barcelona manages to off-load the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé for a decent amount in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar to Barcelona

There were many rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona when the 33-year-old's contract expires next season. Reports in Spain claim that the six-time Ballon dOr winner is unhappy with Barcelona's squad management in recent years and wants a new set of players to fulfil their target. If Barcelona manages to sign Neymar, they can secure their hopes of retaining Messi's future with the club. Barcelona are also linked with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcântara.

