Barcelona Slap €400m Release Clause On Pedri As Youngster Underlines Messi's Influence

Barcelona had a low-profile summer transfer window with Ajax defender Sergino Dest being the only prominent name to arrive at the Camp Nou. Aside from the USMNT full-back, the club roped in a number of youngsters, including a 17-year-old named Pedri Gonzalez from Las Palmas. The teenage sensation has gone on to establish himself as one of the key players under manager Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona now slapping a hefty €400 million release clause to ward off interest from other clubs.

Pedri release clause estimated at €400m

Pedri has managed to break into the Barcelona starting line-up alongside youngster Ansu Fati. The 17-year-old has played eight games this season, including in LaLiga and the Champions League, signifying his prominence under the Dutch tactician. According to a report this week by Goal, Barcelona are determined to keep the Spaniard at the Camp Nou for a long time.

The report insists Barcelona have inserted a hefty release clause, estimated at €400 million in the midfielder's contract. Barcelona had beaten the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign the 17-year-old and fear losing the midfielder in the near future like the way Neymar departed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

Pedri speaks on Messi's influence on youngsters

Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, Pedri stressed on the importance of Lionel Messi in his development. “Messi helps us a lot, above all out on the field with his advice. We have to enjoy playing with him and learn from him. Messi has helped us [the young players] from the first day. He has been great with us. He gives us advice on and off the field."

Pedri was quizzed by the media on his role under Koeman. The youngster insisted it's good to play in different positions with the sole objective of helping the team succeed on the field. He did, however, speak on his preferred position, claiming that he enjoys playing behind the striker the most.

Pedri stats: Youngster bags first Barcelona goal in Champions League

Pedri scored his first Champions League goal in the competition's opener against Ferencvaros. The midfielder stated it has been his dream to score at the European stage since childhood. "I loved that day and I feel happy thinking about it", asserts the Spanish youngster. Pedri is expected to start for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Pedri Gonzalez Instagram