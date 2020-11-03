Barcelona To Proceed With Wage Cuts, No 'special Treatment' For Club Icon Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu's attempt to implement the second round of wage cut did not go down well with the first team players. The players objected to the proposal with a letter stating their stand against the idea. Following the chief's resignation, it was hoped the Barcelona wage cuts' proposal talks will subside. But the club will not be giving any special treatment to icon Lionel Messi on this issue.

Also Read | Lionel Messi scored his FIRST Champions League goal OTD in 2005, here's what happened next

No special treatment for Messi, says Tusquets

The presidential elections are slated to be held in December this year. But the club are keen on reducing the wage bill before the election. President of the club's managing commission Carles Tusquets has claimed that Messi will not be treated differently despite his stature, as quoted by Spanish media publication AS.

Barcelona are keen on saving €300 million and hope that the first team players will agree to the second wage cut proposal. "We cannot make a tailor-made deal just for [Messi]. We can create different structures for similar cases, but we cannot tailor-make deals for individuals", adds Tusquets.

Also Read | Messi kicks the ball at ref in frustration as Barcelona endure worst start in 18 years

Messi salary estimated at €565,000 a week

Tusquets insists the Barcelona finances are set to suffer a hit of around €300 million, with no guarantees as to when the fans will be allowed in the stadiums. He went on to deny speaking much about Messi, but he did claim there was willingness from the club captain as well as his representatives to agree to the Barcelona wage cuts.

Tusquets agrees to the fact that the Barcelona wage bill is the highest in Europe. Particularly, Messi is the highest earner at the club, with his wages estimated at €565,000 a week, according to Goal. His wages form a major component of the Barcelona wage bill. Besides, Antoine Griezmann pockets €325,000, only next to the Argentine.

Also Read | Lionel Messi 'difficult to manage, hard to be criticised': Ex-Barcelona boss Setien

No enforcements in January amid deteriorating Barcelona finances

Barcelona have struggled for top form since the start of the LaLiga campaign. The Catalan giants sit 12th in the LaLiga standings, having bagged eight points in six games. But Tusquests insists the club will not rope in enforcements in the January transfer window, deeming the current squad as sufficient.

Also Read | Barcelona MOCK Cristiano Ronaldo with Messi GOAT tweet, Juventus hit back

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram