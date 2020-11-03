I Wouldn't Take Koeman, Not Even As A Kit Man: Real Betis' Joaquin SLAMS Barcelona Boss

There aren't too many jobs more difficult in world football at the moment than being the manager at FC Barcelona. When Ronald Koeman was appointed as the Blaugrana head coach, a few eyebrows were raised considering his mediocre record in management. Among one of his mediocre club spells was with LaLiga club Valencia, where he was dismissed after just six months in charge.

Also Read: LaLiga News: Barcelona To Proceed With Wage Cuts, No 'special Treatment' For Club Icon Lionel Messi

Real Betis star Joaquin slams Ronald Koeman after ill-fated Valencia stint

Barcelona are currently languishing at 12th in the LaLiga standings and Real Betis star Joaquin has added further pressure on new manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutch tactician was previously at the helm of Valencia, an ill-fated six-month spell in 2007-08 where the 39-year-old winger played under him. The Spaniard does not have fond memories of the spell and insists that he wouldn't greet Koeman when Betis face off against Barcelona later this week.

Also Read: ESPN Issues Unconditional Apology To Tottenham, Harry Kane After Distasteful Comments

Speaking to El Larguero, the Real Betis star said that it was not a very pleasant experience and refrained from talking about it because that stint under Koeman hurt him. The former Everton boss was cut-throat at Valencia, selling a host of players due to financial struggles despite winning the Copa Del Rey.

The winger said that luckily the spell at Valencia together did not last long and as a footballer, he has learnt to live with everything that happened at that time. When quizzed whether Joaquin would hire Koeman as a manager at Betis, the 39-year-old joked that he wouldn't even hire the Dutchman as a kit man if he was president.

Also Read: Man City Could Offer Lionel Messi Pre-contract In January And Snap Him Up On FREE Transfer

🗣 — Joaquín (Betis): "I wouldn't take Koeman, not even as a kitman. [This weekend], he is not going to greet me and I am not going to greet him. There's no better time to face Barça than now." pic.twitter.com/qoWTNV3bqP — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 3, 2020

Real Betis have been off to a topsy-turvy start to the new LaLiga season, winning four and losing four in their eight games so far. Manuel Pellegrini's side are seventh in the league and would look to hit Barcelona where it hurts on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and co have also gotten off to a poor start, but have games in hand over their rivals. The Blaugrana could climb up to fourth if they win their remaining games but will still be three points off Real Sociedad at the top. Koeman's side have already suffered defeats in the league this season and the former Dutch national team boss faces pressure to find a quick upturn in Barcelona's fortunes.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Asks His Followers To Predict The Next US President With A Twitter Poll

(Image Courtesy: Joaquin Instagram, Ronald Koeman Twitter)