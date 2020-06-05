Barcelona Forward Antoine Griezmann Wants To End His Career In The MLS

Antoine Griezmann sparked massive controversy when he decided to move to Barcelona in last summer's transfer window. However, the move hasn't gone well for anyone except Atletico Madrid as Antoine Griezmann has failed to live up to massive expectations at Camp Nou this season. The French World Cup winner has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona this season as they sit atop the LaLiga points table for now. However, the Barcelona forward recently reiterated his decision to end his career in the MLS in a recent interview.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann transfer: Man United in pole position to sign Barcelona striker

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann talks about playing in the absence of fans

🎙️[GOAL] | Griezmann talks about games without fans



🔊Griezmann: "The first game will be in Mallorca, but it will be very strange to play without an audience. It will be the first time I have experienced something like this." pic.twitter.com/XoINcALLx6 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 5, 2020

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann transfer: Barca preparing sale for $220M star amid coronavirus crisis

Antoine Griezmann MLS dream

Antoine Griezmann makes MLS admission in recent interview

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann revealed his desire to end his career while playing in the MLS. Antoine Griezmann was quoted as saying, “Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective. After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS. I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me, it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.” Earlier this season, the French star was linked with a surprise move to MLS side Inter Miami FC, co-owned by Real Madrid legend David Beckham.

Also Read | Lionel Messi wants his once upon a time idol Eric Abidal kicked out of Barcelona: Report

Antoine Griezmann MLS ambitions

In an earlier interview in 2018 with Le Figaro, the Antoine Griezmann MLS ambitions came to light. Griezmann, who is a massive NBA fan, was quoted as saying, "World champion, win a Champions League and then I can go and quietly play in the USA. That's my ideal itinerary. It's not bad, is it? If the plan goes like that, I'd sign for that now. I don't know at which age I want to play in MLS, it'll all depend on the trophies I'll have won beforehand. When I'm nearer 32 or 33, I want to be there. I still have to be presentable on the pitch."

Also Read | Thierry Henry recalls Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's 'forgotten' goal that 'defied logic'

Antoine Griezmann transfer

French forward being linked with a move to Newcastle United

Newcastle United's prospective new owners will inject £200million to be spent on transfers and the Geordies could use their new cash to swoop for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann. [sport mediaset] pic.twitter.com/u7lCQGIb0J — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) April 22, 2020

Also Read | Jadon Sancho controversy: Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has his say on lockdown breach