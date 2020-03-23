Antoine Griezmann Transfer: Barca Preparing Sale For $220M Star Amid Coronavirus Crisis

LaLiga giants Barcelona are keen to orchestrate an Antoine Griezmann transfer in the summer transfer window. The 'Antoine Griezmann exit' news comes as a shock following the Frenchman's arrival at the Camp Nou earlier last summer. However, the reason for the Antoine Griezmann exit from Barcelona is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Barcelona To Exploit FIFA Rule In Bid To Sign PSG Superstar Neymar: Report

Antoine Griezmann transfer news

In the summer of 2019, Barcelona prepared a staggering bid to Atletico Madrid for an Antoine Griezmann transfer. Barcelona were set back $220 million (€120 million) for the Antoine Griezmann transfer deal, which put the attacker fourth on the list for the most expensive transfers in the world. But it appears that Barcelona are preparing to offload the 29-year-old amid the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Stroke Few Weeks Ago

Antoine Griezmann transfer news: Antoine Griezmann exit on the cards?

Since the Antoine Griezmann transfer, the World Cup winner has failed to make a noteworthy impact at his new club. Therefore, there is a possibility of an Antoine Griezmann exit from the Camp Nou in the summer. Although Greizmann has scored 11 goals across all competitions for Barcelona, his partnership with Lionel Messi hasn't created the spark the Barcelona faithful hoped for.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Jail Update: Former Midfielder Marks 40th Birthday With Special Prison Dish

Antoine Griezmann transfer news: Antoine Griezmann exit at what price?

Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses and recoup in excess of €100M with the Antoine Griezmann exit. European heavyweights including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain are keeping tabs on the possible Antoine Griezmann exit. But according to reports, the Antoine Griezmann transfer is only due to the spread of the COVID-19 which has brought about financial pressure on the club amid the LaLiga suspension. The Antoine Griezmann exit could bring in some much-needed cash for the Spanish league leaders. Griezmann has failed to hit the ground running at Barcelona and a loan move for the $220 million signing might be a more realistic option.

SPORT | FC Barcelona are willing to sell Antoine Griezmann for a fee in excess of €100M. #Chelsea, Manchester and PSG are all interested in the french striker. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Z8C6qc4E2P — The Blues (@TheBlues___) March 22, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Coutinho to join Griezmann on exit list?

The Antoine Griezmann transfer away from Barcelona might not be the only one for the Spanish club. Another player that has failed to link up well with club talisman Lionel Messi has been Philippe Coutino. The Brazilian is spending a season-long loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich but Coutinho is also at the exit gates for Barcelona with a permanent transfer likely in the summer.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Likely To Venture Into Management In June Post AC Milan Stint: Report