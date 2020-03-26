Man United In Pole Position To Sign Barcelona Striker Antoine Griezmann: Report

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are reportedly set to make a shock move for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann. The Old Trafford side are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer. The signing of Bruno Fernandes was considered as the first move towards introducing changes in the Man United squad.

Antoine Griezmann to United: Striker set to join Red Devils

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Man United could well attempt to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer to lead the lines at Old Trafford. It is also reported that the club is willing to offer him the number 7 jersey, which is currently being held by Alexis Sanchez. However, the Chilean international was loaned out to Inter Milan and is unlikely to return to Man United.

Antoine Griezmann to United: Striker was linked with Premier League move in 2017

Antoine Griezmann was linked with a move to Man United way back in 2017. However, just then, Atletico Madrid were slapped with a transfer ban, which meant that he went on to stay at the Spanish capital. However, he later joined Barcelona last summer.

Antoine Griezmann has failed to replicate his best form at Barcelona. This season, the player has netted just 14 goals in 37 appearances for the defending LaLiga champions. It is reported that Barcelona are willing to sell the striker this summer to make way for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. Griezmann is not considered an important part of manager Quique Setien’s plans.

Antoine Griezmann to United: Club looks to reinforce attack

Meanwhile, Man United are looking to reinforce their attacking options. The club saw the departure of strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. While Sanchez was sent out on loan, Lukaku made a permanent switch to play under Antonio Conte. Since then, United have struggled in attack with an over-reliance on Marcus Rashford for goals. The Red Devils are also looking to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

