Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Set To Undergo Knee Surgery: Report

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez could not help his team defeat Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup. It is now reported that the player had an off game due to a recurring knee injury. It is also believed that Suarez might undergo a surgery again to get rid of the injury.

Dolidos por la derrota y no poder jugar la final. Ahora es momento de estar todos juntos como equipo, prepararse para lo que viene y seguir trabajando 💪🔴🔵 #siemprejuntosequipo #positivos pic.twitter.com/zhB8P8UwpS — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 9, 2020

Luis Suarez underwent surgery after Barcelona vs Liverpool Champions League semi-final

Luis Suarez had undergone a surgery eight months ago for his right knee after the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool. With the recurring issue, the player is expected to miss out on action for at least six weeks and might miss the matches against Granada, Valencia, Levante, Betis, Getafe and Eibar as per Catalan outlet Sport.

The player would aim to be fit in time to play against Napoli in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on February 25, 2020 (February 26 IST).

Barcelona were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup

The first half of the semi-final against Atletico Madrid ended goalless. However, Koke opened the scoring for Atletico right at the start of the second half. Barcelona star Lionel Messi equalised within four minutes to nullify Koke’s goal.

Barcelona again extended their lead with Antoine Griezmann’s strike in the 62nd minute. However, the LaLiga champions lost their hold over the game in the final minutes. Alvaro Morata scored from a penalty to make it 2-2 and Angel Correa further scored his team’s third goal in the 86th minute.

Barcelona will next play against Granada in LaLiga

Barcelona are leading in LaLiga with 40 points. They are tied equally with arch-rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos will play against Atletico Madrid in the final of Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 12 in Saudi Arabia. They defeated Valencia in the semi-final. Barcelona, on the other hand, will next play against Granada on Sunday, January 12 (January 13 IST) in LaLiga.

