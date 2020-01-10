Lionel Messi Texted Pep Guardiola, Was 'insecure' As Barcelona Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

If rumours are to be believed, Lionel Messi was insecure when Zlatan Ibrahimovic first arrived at Barcelona in the 2009-10 season. According to 'The Messi Mystery' by Sebastian Fest and Alex Juillard, via Goal, Lionel Messi went ahead to text then-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola. In the text, Messi allegedly "I can see that I am no longer important to the team, so...," as he was finding it difficult to talk to Pep Guardiola personally. Although Lionel Messi was in good form during that time, he was not the kind of player he is considered to be now. However, things took a completely different turn as Zlatan Ibrahimovic left after just two seasons.

Lionel Messi was not sure about his role at Barcelona

Lionel Messi was just in his fourth season at that time and Zlatan Ibrahimovic managed to make a name for himself very quickly. Messi experienced a couple of bad games before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at Camp Nou and might have been worried about him getting replaced. Pep Guardiola was in total command at Barcelona after winning the treble and Lionel Messi assumed that his time at Barcelona was over. However, Pep Guardiola altered the formation, keeping Lionel Messi in the middle of the play. Lionel Messi scored 47 goals that season to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 21. Zlatan then moved back to AC Milan on loan and had an unstable relationship with current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. However, Messi went on to become the best player to ever play for Barcelona and arguably in the history of football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Pep Guardiola in his book I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari, you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat," adding, "As a coach, he was fantastic. As a person, I've no comments about that, that's something else. He's not a man, there's nothing more to say."

