Barcelona Will Have To Change Its Name If Messi Leaves, Says Blaugrana Legend Samuel Eto’o

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has joked that the club might have to change its name if Lionel Messi decides to leave the Camp Nou. Multiple reports have claimed that Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is in doubt after the painful 8-2 Champions League quarter-final loss against Bayern Munich on Friday. It was the heaviest defeat for Barcelona since the 8-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in 1946, and with only one year left on his current contract, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from the club.

Samuel Eto'o on Lionel Messi transfer talk

In a recent chat with Argentine TV channel TyCSports, Samuel Eto'o made it clear how he feels about the bleak situation at Barcelona. The Cameroonian went on to describe Lionel Messi as his own son and explained that the club's all-time leading scorer is basically the face of Barcelona. Eto'o said, "If Messi decides to leave, we'll have to change the name of the club."

Samuel Eto'o (Former Barça player): "Barcelona is Messi and I think that if Messi decides to leave, we have to try and find another name for Barcelona" [marca] pic.twitter.com/1dQ4bAEc9b — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2020

Eto'o then added that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and probably of all time while explaining that it is imperative for Barcelona to tie down the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to a new contract. Eto'o claimed, "We have to do everything possible to ensure he finishes his career at Barcelona." The 39-year-old then asserted that Barcelona are having a tough time because of the new recruits that have struggled to adapt to the club's philosophy. Messi and Eto'o won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 and 2009.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi contract details

Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021 and the 33-year-old is yet to sign an extension with the club. The chaos at Barcelona has fuelled Lionel Messi's exit from the club with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City keen on signing the Argentine forward. Reports also claim that Messi could return to his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys, where he featured as a youth player.

In 731 appearances for Barcelona, Lionel Messi has scored 634 goals and registered 237 assists. Since his breakthrough into the first team in 2004, Messi has won 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, six Copa del Reys and eight Spanish Super Cups. Barcelona recently sacked Quique Setien with Netherlands manager and Blaugrana legend Ronald Koeman in line to take charge of the club.

