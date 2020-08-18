Barcelona To Replace Lionel Messi With Neymar? Reports In Spain Suggest Shock Move

Barcelona are reportedly set to make another attempt to bring Brazil international Neymar back to the club. The 28-year-old left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in a world-record €222 million transfer. Since leaving the club, Neymar has been frequently linked with a return to the former club, with Barcelona also known to have shown some interest in a potential deal.

After being priced out a move last summer, if reports are to be believed, Barcelona abandoned any new approach for the Brazilian due to the expected financial hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 2-8 drubbing in the hands of Bayern Munich has reportedly forced the Catalan giants to re-consider their transfer strategy. Their dismal season alongwith reports suggesting Lionel Messi attempting to find ways of moving out of the club means that the hierarchy will be back in the transfer market looking for a star replacement during the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona interested in Neymar transfer AGAIN

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who himself has come under immense pressure due to the state of affairs at the club, has reportedly identified Neymar as the only player with the necessary star quality to make an immediate impact at the club. Barcelona were initially looking to bring Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez to the club, who was considered to be the perfect successor for the ageing Luis Suarez. It remains unclear if the Catalan side will ditch their attempts to sign Lautaro Martinez in order to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Rivaldo: "Neymar is the perfect player for Barcelona. He has a strong personality and he doesn't care Messi playing next to him unlike other players who feel weak and shy beside Messi." pic.twitter.com/0d23qtKwmg — Messi's World (@SATerritory2) August 15, 2020

Alongside Kylian Mbappe, Neymar has been the key attacking player for the Ligue 1 champions, who will be hoping to end their quest for a Champions League trophy this season. The former Santos star was in good form during PSG's last match as they came from behind to beat Atalanta in the UCL quarter-finals. The French side will be up against RB Leipzig next in the semi-final round.

It is highly unlikely that PSG will be keen on negotiating a deal for one of their prized assets. However, the club could be left with no option but the let him leave should Neymar push for a move. In order to bring the price down for the 28-year-old, Barcelona will be offering Antoine Griezmann in return, who has reportedly been put up for sale after a poor debut season. According to Sport, Barca will make an offer in the region of £45-55 million plus Griezmann for the Brazil international.

Meanwhile, the club parted ways with Quique Setien on Monday. Setien leaves the club in just eight months, having replaced Ernesto Valverde as the head coach earlier this year. Former Barca player and current Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is the favourite to be named as the new head coach of the club as per recent reports in Spain.

(Image Credits: PSG Twitter Handle)