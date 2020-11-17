Barcelona TURNED DOWN Erling Haaland In 2019 To Instead Sign Kevin Prince Boateng On Loan

In recent years, Spanish giants Barcelona have made numerous bizarre signings. From signing Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande only to send him back to the club after a year, to signing Martin Braithwaite in an €18 million deal from Leganes, several of the Catalan club's acquisitions have been questionable.

Erling Haaland to Barcelona?

Adding to the long list of Barca's transfer failures, former director Javier Bordas revealed the club had an opportunity to sign Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg in January 2019. However, the Spanish side turned down Haaland, and instead, opted to sign Kevin Prince Boateng on loan from Sassuolo.

#TRANSFERS



FOOTBALL



Former Barcelona director, Javier Bordas has revealed the Catalan giants turned down the chance to sign Erling Haaland back in 2019, with Kevin Prince-Boateng joining on loan from Sassuolo instead.



.@ErlingHaaland @SassuoloUS @FCBarcelona — BizzySports™ (@UbongBBassey) November 16, 2020

During a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Javier Bordas said several potential transfer targets were suggested to the hierarchy but were eventually turned down by former President Josep Maria Bartomeu. Speaking of failed Erling Haaland transfer, Bordas said, "Because they told me that he (Haaland) was not a Barca (type) player. "I understand that Bartomeu ignores the technical secretary, but the truth is that these players could have come, and then you don't know what performance they are going to give."

Also Read | Gerard Pique Seemingly Happy With Bartomeu's Resignation, Claims Change Was Necessary

KP Boateng arrived on loan in January 2019, as the club desperately looked for cover for striker Luis Suarez. Boateng made just four appearances in six months before heading back to Italy, to sign with Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Haaland has a breakout last season, where he scored 44 goals in 40 appearances. He moved to Dortmund at the start of the year, and has already scored 11 goals in 11 appearances.

The Norwegian wasn't the only talent turned down by the Barcelona hierarchy. Bordas revealed the likes of Ferran Torres, Alavaro Morata and others could have joined the club, but are now enjoying successful spells with other clubs. The same window where KP Boateng arrived at the club, Bordas said the Catalans had almost agreed to a loan transfer for Alvaro Morata, who was unhappy at Chelsea. However, Barca's hesitance to complete the deal allowed Atletico Madrid to swoop in and sign the player under their rivals' noses.

Also Read | Barcelona President Bartomeu Quits In Fallout Of Messi Feud

"I thought in the last few years that Suarez needed cover and there are not many who can, because Luis is one of the best," he said. "A good one was Morata, who wanted to leave Chelsea. I talked to Bartomeu about it and he told me that he liked him a lot. I made a move for Morata and it was possible to bring him on loan, but the technical secretariat rejected it and Boateng came."

Javier Bordas, a board member at Barcelona from 2005 to 2020, served as the sporting director at the club between 2014 and 2015. He exited the club on October 26, 2020, the same day Bartomeu resigned from his position as president.

Also Read | Argentina Coach Scaloni On Social Unrest In Peru Ahead Of WCup Qualifier In Lima

Also Read | Erling Haaland Forced To "rage Quit" FIFA 21 Match After 4-2 Battering Online

(Image Credits: AP, Barcelona Twitter)