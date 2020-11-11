Erling Haaland Forced To "rage Quit" FIFA 21 Match After 4-2 Battering Online

Earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland made headlines after his ridiculous FIFA 21 Ultimate Team was leaked online. Shared by Reddit user Exact-Ad-744, the Haaland FIFA 21 FUT team was made up of 10 of the best icon cards in the game and his own 99-rated player card. Some fans claimed it might have cost the player over £100,000 to build his FUT team.

Considering his stunning playing XI on the game, it should come as no surprise that Haaland also enjoys competing online with other Ultimate Team players. However, his ability with a console might just be as good as his ability on the pitch. Twitter user Alex Stephenson (@alexjstep) posted a short clip on social media where he claimed he forced Erling Haaland to "rage quit" a game of Ultimate Team after battering his side 4-2.

Alex Stephenson (@alexstephenson5 on TikTok) also posted the same clip on the video-sharing platform. "Just played Erling Haaland on division rivals. If only he was as good as in real life," Stephenson said at the start of the video before showing the clip of the game.

Haaland did actually make a fine start to the game, tying Stephenson at 2-2. However, the match quickly shifted in the latter's favour after Alex scored a brace in quick succession to take a 4-2 lead. That drubbing might have been enough for the 20-year-old Norweigian, who quickly exited the game, handing Stephenson a forfeit victory. This is commonly known as "rage quit" in the FIFA community when the player quits the match before completion after being outscored by the opponent.

Played Erling Haaland last night on FIFA and made him rage quit hahah pic.twitter.com/PZiCeOm0PZ — Alex Stephenson (@alexjstep) November 8, 2020

While Haaland's FIFA 21 skill will likely be debated by fans online, his Ultimate Team is easily one of the best in the game. The team used a 4-2-2-2 attacking formation with Haaland's 99-rated card and Ronaldo Nazario's 94-rated icon card starting up front. Diego Maradona and Eric Cantona played behind the deadly strike duo, with Patrick Viera and Ruud Gullit shielding the defence. The back five consisted of legends like Lev Yashin (GK), Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Gianluca Zambrotta and Sol Campbell.

Erling Haaland FIFA 21 ratings

After a breakout season last year where he scored 44 goals in 40 appearances, Haaland's personal rating in the game received a massive bump from 73 on FIFA 20 to 84 on FIFA 21. The 20-year-old has already received an 86-rated ‘in-form’ card in FIFA 21. He started the new season with a bang, scoring 11 goals in 11 appearances.

