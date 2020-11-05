Gerard Pique Seemingly Happy With Bartomeu's Resignation, Claims Change Was Necessary

After a tumultuous summer transfer window that pushed Lionel Messi to the cusp of leaving the Camp Nou, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu tendered his resignation last week. The dressing room was wary of Bartomeu's policies, particularly with regards to transfers and pay cuts. Gerard Pique echoed his teammates' thoughts on the same following his side's nervy victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

Change was necessary: Gerard Pique on the resignation of the Barcelona board

Hinting at his satisfaction following the resignation of the entire Barcelona board, Pique insists there was a trend behind things worsening at the club every season. Speaking in the post-match interview, the 33-year-old centre-back asserted that the process of change was necessary.

🆙 Gerard Pique has now scored career 15 @ChampionsLeague goals — tied for second all-time with @ivanhelguera1, and only behind @Oficial_RC3 (16). pic.twitter.com/ee2rhixQMs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 4, 2020

Despite citing a lack of time, Pique expects the situation at the club to improve soon. "You can't have a transitional year at Barcelona. There will be a new board and with that, there will be a lot of changes in the coming months." The defender's statement comes at a time when Barcelona have struggled on and off the field.

Gerard Pique concedes his side struggled vs Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona bagged an early lead following a spot-kick from Messi after he was pulled down inside the box. Pique doubled the lead in the second half courtesy of a thunderous header from the Spanish centre-back. Viktor Tsyhankov bagged one goal for the visitors, scoring from close-range past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who started for the first time between the sticks this season.

The German shot-stopper made a massive six saves in the game, highlighting the threat from the Ukrainian side. Pique conceded his side struggled in the second half despite the two-goal lead but the Catalonian superstar expressed his happiness that Barcelona succeeded in bagging three points, thus maintaining their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona sit 12th in LaLiga standings, play Real Betis on Saturday

Despite their decent run of form in Europe, Barcelona have struggled in LaLiga, enduring their worst start since 2002. The Catalan giants have managed a mere eight points in six games this season. Ronald Koeman's men sit 12th in the LaLiga standings and will look to mend ways when they take on Real Betis on Saturday.

