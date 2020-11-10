Barcelona Unlikely To Sell Ousmane Dembele In January After Ansu Fati's Sudden Injury?

Spanish giants Barcelona have endured extreme complications on and off the field since the previous season. The Camp Nou outfit, following the coronavirus lockdown, have suffered hefty financial losses, propelling a pay cut for the first-team players. With no improvement in hindsight in the Barcelona finances, the Catalan giants looked to sell off some players, including Ousmane Dembele this January to fund further transfers. But he could be forced to stay now following an injury to Ansu Fati.

Dembele transfer halted amid Ansu Fati's injury?

Ansu Fati sustained an injury to his meniscus during the game against Real Betis the past weekend. The 17-year-old, who has been one of the top performers under Ronald Koeman, underwent surgery on Monday to get rid of the injury. And following a successful operation, Barcelona have confirmed he will sit out for at least four months.

Barcelona might be forced to halt any prospective Dembele transfer away from Camp Nou following Ansu Fati's injury. The Catalan giants oversaw the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, without any proper replacements. Moreover, Ansu Fati's injury mounts further pressure on the club.

Dembele contract runs out in 2022

Dembele's Barcelona contract ends in June 2022, and the club fear losing out on the France international on a free transfer once his deal ends. Manchester United were keen on signing the winger the previous summer but the player himself declined any prospective move to Old Trafford.

Amid the Dembele to Man United talks, Barcelona are keen on landing Lyon striker Memphis Depay. Koeman was keen on signing the Dutchman the past summer but a deal could not materialise. The striker himself has reportedly confirmed that he will not complete the season with the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

Dembele's recent run of form impressive

Dembele has failed to establish himself at Barcelona since his arrival following Neymar's departure in 2017. He has often found himself on the sidelines due to various injuries. Meanwhile, he has marked off a decent start to the current campaign. Dembele has managed eight appearances under Koeman since his return to injury. He has racked up three goals, along with an assist to his credit, achieving these numbers in 324 minutes.

