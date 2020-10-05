Man United Fans Joke About Dembele's Injury Record, Label Him 'Dembulance'

After failing in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Man United have seemingly turned their attention towards Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. Reports covering the Dembele transfer rumours have suggested that the Frenchman is Man United’s No. 1 target on deadline day, with the club prioritizing a wide forward. The Dembele transfer rumours grew stronger after Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admitted that he wasn’t sure whether the winger would stay at the club.

In light of the Dembele transfer rumours, Man United fans have hilariously taken to Twitter as they poke fun at the winger’s injury record, calling the youngster ‘Dembulance’.

Man United transfer news LIVE: Dembele transfer round-up

While providing a Dembele transfer update, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the winger is open to joining Man United. With Barcelona having lined up a replacement in Memphis Depay, Man United’s chances of bringing in the 23-year-old have increased considerably. The club has been on the lookout for a wide forward throughout the summer, and with the Jadon Sancho transfer off the table, bringing in Ousmane Dembele on loan would count as a success for the club on paper.

Ousame Dembele



552 days injured

4 hamstring injurys

12 goals in 52 games



Stay well away from this bum pic.twitter.com/sQyKXgzbT5 — Deen (@UtdDeen) October 4, 2020

Dembele injuries worry many as Man United fans make ‘Dembulance’ claim

Ever since Ousmane Dembele arrived at Barcelona, the winger has struggled with a series of injuries at the club. Hamstring injuries have continued to plague the forward, with the youngster missing close to 50 games as a result, according to Transfermrkt. Over the past few seasons, the Frenchman has also struggled with muscle and ankle injuries of varying degrees.

If we get Dembulance instead of Sancho, we’re actually finished. — ♕ (@adoresmufc) October 5, 2020

Ousman Dembulance 🚑 incoming. — Red 🇮🇩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RedPillans) September 30, 2020

Dembele is just gonna turn up get injured then go for a round of golf with bale https://t.co/ZsUZPOnxQE — Chris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥶 (@ftbIchris) October 4, 2020

With the Dembele transfer rumours linking the player with a move to Man United, several fans took to Twitter to troll the young forward for his dubious injury record. Fans expressed their displeasure at seeing Man United target an injury-prone Ousmane Dembele, as they claimed that the Frenchman is no match for Jadon Sancho. Other also criticized the club’s transfer strategy this season, as they wrote that Man United are focussed on bringing in injury-prone forwards like Edinson Cavani and Ousmane Dembele.

A set of Man United fans tweeting about the transfer links brutally called the winger ‘Dembulance’ owing to his poor injury record in recent seasons. Many fans also shared memes on the same, as they claimed ‘Dembulance’ will never be fit enough to make a difference for Man United.

Image Credits: Ousmane Dembele Instagram