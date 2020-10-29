Lionel Messi's Crossfield Stunner Finds Dembele For Barcelona's Opener Vs Juventus: Watch

Lionel Messi was in fine form on Wednesday night as he helped Barcelona score an impressive 2-0 victory over Juventus in Turin. The Argentine played a part in both goals as he provided an assist from the Ousmane Dembele goal before he sealed the win with a late penalty.

When you just scored a rocket 🚀 @Dembouz pic.twitter.com/JLtiNU9P5R — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

Juventus vs Barcelona: Fans laud Messi's vision for stellar Dembele goal

Football fans are were left in awe after Lionel Messi produced arguably the pass of the match to set Ousmane Dembele's free on goal. With just 14 minutes into the game, Dembele put the visitors ahead after he beat a couple of defenders before scoring past Wojciech Sczesny, albeit with a massive deflection. While Dembele's work to set up the short was quite commendable, fans are seemingly raving about the pass from the diminutive Argentine that actually set the move in motion.

With play heavily in the left flank, Lionel Messi received a pass from youngster Pedri. Without even needing a touch, Messi produced an outrageous crossfield pass that found Dembele with acres of space in front of him. As mentioned, the Frenchman made no mistake, giving Barcelona the lead in the crucial tie.

🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembélé on target again for Barcelona in Group G ⚽️#UCL https://t.co/ieEvgcf8Jv pic.twitter.com/hlP7yhLJQH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 28, 2020

While Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus did manage to find the back of the net thrice in the game, all three were chalked off for offside. Juventus were also reduced to 10 men late in the game after defender Merih Demiral picked up his second yellow card for a harsh challenge on Miralem Pjanic. Juventus' misery aside, it was a night of sheer dominance from Barcelona, who might have just produced their best performance of the season, so far.

Messi's stellar show was rewarded after the visitors earned a penalty in the second-half stoppage time. Federico Bernadeschi clumsily brought down Ansu Fati in the box, giving an opportunity for Messi to add a goal to his sumptuous assist. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake from the spot, sending his shot high into the top left corner for Barca's second of the night. Martin Braithwaite missed a late sitter as the referee blew the final whistle at 2-0 to Barca.

7⃣0⃣ group stage goals for Leo Messi. No player in history has scored more...#UCL pic.twitter.com/oL5wz2UiKz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 28, 2020

With two wins in two matches, Barcelona remain first in Group G of the Champions League. Last week, the Catalan side scored a 5-1 win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros. Barcelona will be at Alaves this weekend. Meanwhile, Juventus occupy the second place in the group with one win and a loss in their opening two matches. The Old Lady will look to bounce back from the defeat this Sunday when they visit Spezia in Serie A.

(Image Credits: Barcelona Twitter)