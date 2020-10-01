Barcelona Unveil Sergino Dest Signing, Set €400m Buyout Clause For Koeman's First Signing

Barcelona have announced the signing of highly-rated right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax. The Sergino Dest transfer marks the first piece of business by the Blaugrana after they unveiled Ronald Koeman as their new manager. The United States Men's National Team international will replace outgoing right-back Nelson Semedo, who joined Wolves last month.

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana announce Sergino Dest transfer

Soon after Barcelona transfer news reports suggested that Sergino Dest had arrived in Barcelona, the Catalan giants announced his signature from Ajax. The LaLiga giants faced stiff competition from Champions League tormentors Bayern Munich for the Sergino Dest transfer but eventually sealed the deal over assurances of playing time. Ronald Koeman moved quickly to sanction the Sergino Dest to Barcelona deal, with the club lacking a specialist right-back following the departures of Nelson Semedo and Moussa Wague. The 19-year-old has been capped thrice by the US Men's National Team, despite spending most of his childhood in the Netherlands.

Dest made his first-team debut only last season and went on to make 38 appearances scoring two goals. While the Sergino Dest transfer fee has not been mentioned by the club, Barcelona transfer news reports suggest that the deal will is in the region of €21 million with €5m in possible add-ons. The 19-year-old is among the most highly-rated players in his generation and the Sergino Dest to Barcelona deal represents a sizeable coup by the LaLiga giants. Barcelona transfer news reports suggest that the right-back's buyout clause will be set at a whopping €400million. Dest will also be the first-ever American to sign for the club.

Barca say that they are paying Ajax €21m for Dest - with €5m in possible extras. Five year contract, €400m buyout clause. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 1, 2020

Sergino Dest to Barcelona: Fans react to Sergino Dest transfer

The Sergino Dest transfer is one of the few incomings at Barcelona this season in what has been a clearance summer at the Camp Nou. Midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal were shipped off to Sevilla and Inter Milan recently, while talisman Luis Suarez moved to LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid. Arthur, who joined the club in 2018, was sold to Juventus earlier in the summer, in a co-ordinated swap deal for Miralem Pjanic.

Fans were excited to see Barcelona announce the arrival of Sergino Dest, who walked into the Camp Nou in a teaser video uploaded by the club's social media handle. Supporters were thrilled to a see young player join the club especially with him choosing a switch to Spain over Champions League winners Bayern Munich. Many are eager to see Dest link with the young talent already at the club, including the likes of Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincao. Barcelona also announced the Sergino Dest kit number, with the USMNT international set to wear the No. 2 shirt at the club.

Welcome to your Dream Club @FCBarcelona! Hope you fulfill all our dreams along with yourself! 👋🏼💙❤️ — Sneha Mukherjee (@snehamukherjee_) October 1, 2020

One of the best is here!!!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/f2Phty3LK5 — Oluwatosin Emmanuel (@Tosinjemi) October 1, 2020

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)