Arsenal's Aubameyang Confirms He Rejected A Transfer To Barcelona To Stay At The Emirates

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that he rejected a number of clubs, including LaLiga giants Barcelona, in order to stay put at the Emirates. Aubameyang signed a three-year contract extension with the Gunners earlier this month, amid rumours linking the Gabonese star with a move away from the club. In doing so, Aubameyang is now the highest-paid player in the Premier League, according to multiple reports.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals why committed his future at Arsenal

While speaking to Canal Football, Aubameyang revealed that he did, in fact, turn down an offer from Barcelona to stay put at Arsenal. The Catalonian giants had reportedly identified Aubameyang as an ideal replacement for the prolific Luis Suarez, who was offloaded to Atletico Madrid last week. However, Aubameyang has now spilled the beans on the offers he received before signing a bumper new deal with Arsenal.

Aubameyang revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played a huge role in keeping him at the club as the Spaniard gave him enough reasons to stay in north London. "I had several offers this summer, one most notably from Barcelona, but I rejected them for two reasons. Firstly, the coach convinced me about the project here and secondly, because I love the fans and the way they've treated me since I arrived here." Aubameyang was entering the last 12 months of his previous deal ahead of signing a new deal.

Aubamyeang offers: Aubamyang contract extension at Arsenal

Multiple reports had linked Aubameyang to Barcelona after the 31-year-old helped the Gunners to their 14th FA Cup triumph. Reports in Italy also claimed that the Arsenal star was a target for Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. However, Aubameyang signed a bumper new contract extension with Arsenal, ending speculation of a move away from the club. Aubameyang signed a three-year contract extension and reportedly takes home a whopping £375,000 a week.

Arsenal transfer news: Aubameyang speaks out on Houssem Aouar transfer rumours

The Arsenal captain was then asked about his thoughts on Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Reports claim that Arsenal are keen on signing Houssem Aouar this summer and have had a £32 million (€35m) offer rejected by the Ligue 1 giants, who are said to value the player at around £55 million (€60m). "He (Aouar) is a very good player and I hope we manage to sign a few good players before the transfer window shuts as they can improve our squad", said Aubameyang in the same interview.

Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Monday as the Gunners lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners will now face Liverpool once again at Anfield, this time in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Thursday night.

Image Credits - Arsenal Instagram