Dembele Transfer: Barcelona Star DOES NOT Want Man United Move; Rejected Liverpool & Juve

With just days left for the summer transfer window to close, Manchester United are scrambling to get players on board, with multiple negotiations put on hold. Reports which linked Jadon Sancho to United in the past have died down, with the Red Devils unwilling to match Dortmund's asking price for the England international. With a right-winger being one of they key reinforcements requested by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United have moved towards a potential Ousmane Dembele transfer, with the Barcelona man's future uncertain at the Camp Nou.

Dembele Barcelona situation: Red Devils eye Dembele transfer Jadon Sancho alternative

With the Jadon Sancho to United deal hitting roadblock after roadblock, Manchester United have turned their attention to the man Sancho replaced at Signal Iduna Park. Reports have linked Dembele to Man United in recent weeks and the Red Devils seem keen to add the 2018 World Cup winner to their ranks. The Dembele to Man United deal will see the 23-year-old move to England on a season-long loan, with the Premier League giants having the option of making the Dembele transfer permanent.

Dembele made a sensational €105 million switch to Barcelona in 2017 and has only managed a total of 52 appearances for the LaLiga giants in what is his fourth season at the Camp Nou. The Dembele transfer would see Man United pay his wages in full during the duration of his stay at Old Trafford.

Confirmed. Ousmane Démbélé always said ‘no’ to any loan or permanent bid on this summer, also to Manchester United two weeks ago.

Now #MUFC are pushing to convince Ousmane and talking with Barça offering a loan [and Barça were asking for permanent deal]. 🔴 #FCB https://t.co/BEngWMtvfu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Dembele to Man United? French winger keen on staying in Barcelona, rejected Juventus, Liverpool

Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé - while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling.



Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

Barcelona could sanction the Dembele transfer to make funds available for signing Man United flop Memphis Depay from Lyon. The Dutch international has been touted as Luis Suarez's replacement after the Uruguayan signed for Atletico Madrid last week. The availability of options at Barcelona's disposal also makes it easier for them to allow a Dembele to Man United switch, with the likes of Pedri, Trincao, Ansu Fati and Phillipe Coutinho all fighting for a spot in the XI.

While a loan switch seems straightforward for the Red Devils, the Old Trafford hierarchy faces an uphill battle to convince the player to move to England. Despite not being a regular and considering his recent injury troubles, the 23-year-old is keen on staying at the Camp Nou and reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool earlier this summer. Juventus were also interested in bringing the 2018 World Cup winner on board, but Dembele rejected their advances last summer.

