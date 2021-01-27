Barcelona Unveil Special Kit For Season's Second El Clasico Clash In Madrid

The intriguing El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona is considered among the fiercest rivalries in the history of Spanish football. The two teams strive hard to win the clash, which has never fallen short of excitement and thrill, irrespective of the scorecard. And Barcelona have already set their eyes on the second El Clasico in the ongoing season of LaLiga. The Camp Nou outfit announced they will wear a special skit for the fierce encounter.

New Barcelona jersey for El Clasico 2021 clash

Barcelona will travel to Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on April 11, 2021. And the club has announced the players will be debuting with a special kit for the Clasico. The special kit will resonate the Blaugrana colours along with the Senyera flag. The jersey will bear the motto "Una samarreta ens agermana" or "One shirt unites us."

Barcelona's special El Clasico kit was unveiled by club legend and former captain Carles Puyol. A club statement confirmed that the shirt will be worn only for El Clasico, suggesting its significance. "The innovative design seeks to highlight the character of Barça fans and their pride in their club, together with the club’s roots and identity in Catalonia," the statement said.

The new kit is environmentally sustainable as well as ecofriendly. The kit will be made from 100% recycled polyester, obtained from recycled plastic bottles which are melted to obtain a fine thread. "The resulting fabric allows the best performance when playing sports, whilst lessening the impact on the environment," the club statement mentioned.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos hammer Camp Nou outfit

In the previous clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Los Blancos emerged victorious with Ronald Koeman suffering his first El Clasico defeat as a manager. Federico Valverde bagged the lead as early as the fifth minute, only for Ansu Fati to cancel it three minutes later.

Despite the equaliser from the hosts, the defending LaLiga champions did not succumb under pressure. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos bagged the lead from the spot in the second half after Clement Lenglet was deemed guilty of shirt pulling in the penalty area.

Later, Luka Modric struck the third goal in the final minute to seal the win. Currently, the two teams remain short of Atletico Madrid's points tally in LaLiga. Real Madrid sit second with 40 points in 19 games, while Barcelona have bagged 37 points, occupying the third spot.

