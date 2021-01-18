Lionel Messi SENT OFF For The First Time In Barcelona Career After Super Cup Final Blunder

Spanish giants Barcelona, under the watchful eyes of Ronald Koeman, appeared to have turned their season around for the better. The Camp Nou outfit were a step away from clinching their first trophy of the season after their initial setback in the LaLiga. But Barcelona could not overcome the Athletic Club Bilbao challenge in the Spanish Super Cup final, losing out in a thrilling clash. Apart from the game results, another incident shocked the Blaugrana faithful with Lionel Messi seeing off his first red card in his club career.

Also Read | Joe Hart pays epic tribute to Lionel Messi, says 'proud' of conceding against him

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Spanish Super Cup result: Griezmann brace not sufficient for Blaugrana

Antoine Griezmann bagged the opener for Koeman in the 40th minute. Messi struck a shot at goal only for the ball to get deflected with the Frenchman making the most of it. But the lead could last a mere two minutes with Oscar de Marcos racing onto a through-ball to equalise.

Griezmann again put his side in the front in the 77th minute, drilling a sensational finish, converting a low cross from Jordi Alba. Just when it appeared that Barcelona were set to get their hands on the first silverware of the season, Athletic Club struck the equaliser in the 90th minute.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Barcelona fined by Spanish FA for Diego Maradona tribute during Osasuna game

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Williams nets winner, Messi red card highlights the game

Asier Villalibre struck the ball at the roof of the net after a brilliant freekick from Iker Muniain to keep their hopes alive in the game. Inaki Williams put his side in the front within three minutes of the extra time, scoring a stunner past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from the edge of the box.

Frustration was on the fore with Barcelona unable to equalise in the tie. And Messi could not hold on to his nerves with his side heading towards a defeat. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared to lash out and strike a blow at Villalibre. A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check compelled the match official to send him off.

Also Read | Will Barcelona pay Lionel Messi €190,000 per week even if club icon leaves next summer?

Messi red card against Athletic Club his first with Barcelona

Interestingly, this was the first time that Messi has received a red card for the first time with Barcelona. He has managed 753 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana since his debut in 2004. And he could not maintain the no-red-card record after the sending off in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Here is the Messi red card from tonight.. 🟥🟥🟥



📹 @espn pic.twitter.com/ACff7dY3Zy — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 17, 2021

Apart from the most recent red card, he has been sent off twice while with the Argentina national team. The 32-year-old received his first red card within a minute of his national team debut. Besides, the second instance dates to 2019, when Messi was sent off in Argentina's third-place playoff in Copa America.

Also Read | Lionel Messi named Playmaker of the Decade, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make cut

Image courtesy: AP