Messi To Espanyol? Pochettino Reveals Deal With Barcelona During Striker's Teenage Days

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been linked with a shocking exit from Camp Nou next summer. The club captain has been rumoured with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with Mauricio Pochettino keen on landing his Argentine compatriot on a free transfer. Although the former Tottenham Hotspur manager did not respond directly to questions on the Messi transfer, he did reveal a past instance when he had the opportunity to collaborate with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Pochettino recalls failed Messi to Espanyol deal

Pochettino has been reluctant on speaking openly on the Messi transfer. PSG are considered the front-runners to land the Argentine. But he has recalled the time the two could have collaborated on the field. Speaking on the same to El Larguero, Pochettino recalls the then teenager's exceptional performance in the Gamper Trophy and the talks surrounding the loan deal involving Messi to Espanyol.

🔙🎙️💬 This afternoon Mauricio Pochettino answered questions from PSG TV and the media.https://t.co/xPJmnjsu67 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 15, 2021

Pochettino claimed he always wanted the best players in his team during his stint with Southampton and Espanyol. And he came close to getting Messi under his wings. Messi was on the verge of joining Espanyol on a loan deal, but his brilliant display in the pre-season halted negotiations.

Pochettino avoids questions on Messi-PSG link-up

The PSG manager reveals he has met Messi on several occasions, including in London and Italy. "We both share the love for Newell's (Old Boys), as we both came through their academy and that is our common bond. I really don't want to talk about Messi as everything then gets blown out of proportion."

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's future at Parc des Princes still remains uncertain with the Frenchman yet to commit his future. But Pochettino insists the defending Ligue 1 champions are working on ensuring that the best players stay at the club. He also asserted that any coach will want to work with a player as amazing as Mbappe.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona?

Messi has endured a conflicting relationship with the club's board. The 33-year-old's Barcelona contract expires at the end of the current season with no agreement between the two parties as yet. Presidential front-runner Joan Laporta insists his election to the highest office will play a key role in convincing Messi to continue at Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: PSG website, Barcelona Twitter