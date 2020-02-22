Barcelona Vs Eibar Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

A Barcelona side fresh off the signing of Martin Braithwaite will be up against an Eibar side, which is perilously close to relegation this weekend. Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings, a solitary point behind Real Madrid. However, a win for Quique Setien's men in the Barcelona vs Eibar match-up will see the Catalan giants go first in the LaLiga standings until Real Madrid take on Levante later in the day. Here are the LaLiga live match details and more on the Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming for Saturday night.

LaLiga live: Barcelona vs Eibar preview

The injury to French attacker Ousmane Dembele left Barcelona depleted in attack. However, the club opted to sign Martin Braithwaite from relegation battlers Leganes with a view to filling the Dembele-shaped hole in their squad. While the club received a considerable amount of backlash from rival fans, Lionel Messi and co will look to shut out the noise from the Martin Braithwaite transfer as they look to close the gap on Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings.

Eibar have managed to eke out some points in just one of their last five meetings with Barcelona, with the aforementioned instance being a 2-2 draw in May last year. Interestingly, Eibar have played more LaLiga games without a win against Barcelona than against any other side in Spain's top tier. With the home comfort of Camp Nou, that dismal streak is primed to go on for Eibar this weekend.

The #BarçaEibar Squad



1. ter Stegen

2. N. Semedo

3. Piqué

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

8. Arthur

10. Goat

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

17. Griezmann

19. Braithwaite 🆕!

20. S. Roberto

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

31. Ansu Fati

39. Akieme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2020

LaLiga live: Barcelona vs Eibar team news

Barcelona vs Eibar could prove to be a routine win for Lionel Messi and co despite their injury troubles. Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele will be missing from action this weekend. However, Quique Setien has called up youngster Sergio Akieme to replace Jordi Alba, while new signing Martin Braithwaite takes the place of Ousmane Dembele. With Suarez and Dembele out injured, Ansu Fati is likely to start for Barcelona this weekend.

Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming details

The Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming will kick off on Saturday, February 22. The scheduled time for kick-off is 8:30 pm IST. The Barcelona vs Eibar game will be broadcast on LaLiga's official Facebook page.

