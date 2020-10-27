Bartomeu Will Not Resign, No Confidence Motion Set To Be Voted For On November 1-2

Conflict-ridden days at Barcelona are far from over. The turmoil at Camp Nou, involving president Josep Maria Bartomeu and captain Lionel Messi is no secret. The president's administrative policies have been criticised by several quarters as frequent demands for his resignation have already been made. Although Bartomeu is not keen on bringing an end to his presidential term prematurely, a vote of no confidence is set to be moved against him in November.

Bartomeu resignation not on the cards

According to a report by Spanish media publication AS, Bartomeu will not step down soon. But the president insists there are plans scheduled for a vote of no confidence against him on November 1 and 2. A motion had earlier crossed the requisite number of 16,250 signatures demanding a vote of no confidence to be moved against Bartomeu.

We continue to improve and rejuvenate our squad with the arrival of Sergiño Dest, one of the emerging talents in his positions. He adds vitality, ambition and attacking instinct pic.twitter.com/qi8YojfWOW — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) October 2, 2020

Spain had recently declared a nationwide state of emergency owing to the plunge in the number of coronavirus cases. The Barcelona board met on Monday in a bid to avoid a referendum against the president, citing the complexities of voting during times of pandemic.

Bartomeu press conference: Vote of no confidence on November 1 and 2

But recent reports now suggest that the board is now waiting for the go-ahead from the regional authorities to work out the possibilities of holding a vote of no confidence at Camp Nou this weekend. Notably, the board had demanded a delay in holding the motion, but the appeal has been duly denied by the regional government.

Speaking to the media, Bartomeu stated that the club have put in adequate mechanisms to conduct the vote at 13 locations across Catalonia. He also insisted that the board has agreed to hold the vote of no confidence on November 1 and 2, only if the Catalonian government gives the go-ahead.

Messi and Bartomeu at loggerheads

The conflict involving Messi and Bartomeu has been the talk of the town for more than a season now. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his lack of confidence in the board, particularly while dealing with the transfers. Besides, the board's stand on the pay-cut proposal has also emerged as a major source of a rift in the dressing room.

Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.com