Barcelona President Bartomeu Could Ask Lionel Messi To Take A Pay Cut Amid Financial Woes

While the Lionel Messi transfer saga has ended with the player announcing his decision to stay at Barcelona this season, the Argentine continues to have a fractious relationship with club president Josep Bartomeu. The forward had earlier accused Bartomeu of failing to keep his word when it came to discussions regarding a move away from Barcelona this summer. After returning to training recently, Lionel Messi is due to meet the Barcelona president for the first time since the transfer saga ended, with press reports indicating that the forward may be asked to take a pay cut.

Bartomeu to discuss reducing Messi's wages

Lionel Messi and Josep Bartomeu will meet face to face for the first time since the former asked to leave Barcelona. Providing details of the meeting, Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro has now revealed that the Barcelona president will ask Lionel Messi to take a pay cut in a bid to ease the club’s financial woes. Reportedly, Lionel Messi will be asked to take the lead as club captain, with Bartomeu looking to trim Barcelona’s wage ball via a salary cut for players. Despite receiving £66.4 million from the sale of Arthur Melo to Juventus, Barcelona are looking to further reduce their wage bill, with Lionel Messi expected to lead the efforts.

Lionel Messi is currently in the last year of his contract with Barcelona. According to media reports, Lionel Messi currently earns around £988,000-a-week in wages. Recently, a Football Leaks report had shed light on the finances involving Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona. According to the report, in addition to his weekly wages, Lionel Messi pockets £9.1million via image rights and £13 million through loyalty bonuses each year.

Barcelona’s finances hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

The call to Lionel Messi to take a pay cut is influenced by the club’s precarious financial position. In May, Barcelona first vice president Jordi Cardoner had claimed that the club had already lost up to £121million due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Mirror also disclosed that Barcelona have reported losses of £90.4 million, with club accounts for the 2019/20 season severely impacted by the pandemic. The call by Barcelona president Bartomeu to reduce player salaries wouldn’t be the first, with the players earlier this year agreeing to take a 70% pay cut to help Barcelona financially. Barcelona have also announced that they are open to selling the naming rights for Camp Nou for one year in a bid to raise additional revenue.

