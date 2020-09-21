Barcelona Chief Josep Maria Bartomeu Reveals Why He Couldn’t Let Lionel Messi Leave

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has finally had his say on that dramatic Lionel Messi transfer saga that took place earlier this month. In a recent interview, Bartomeu revealed that he simply couldn't allow Lionel Messi to leave the Camp Nou after the 33-year-old handed in his transfer request. The Barcelona chief came under heavy criticism for refusing to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club this summer but Bartomeu explained that congratulations are now in order following the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's decision to stay put.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu opens up on Lionel Messi transfer saga

Earlier this month, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi shocked the footballing world with his decision to leave Barcelona after 20 years. However, the LaLiga giants refused to allow Messi to leave for free, adding that his €700m release clause is still active. Messi eventually made a U-turn on his decision to leave Barcelona but in an interview with Goal, highlighted that Bartomeu didn't stay true to his word over allowing him to leave the club.

Now, while speaking to Catalan television network TV3, Bartomeu admitted that he didn't want to get into any conflict with Lionel Messi but underlined the importance of the star forward. "I just couldn't let him leave, he's the best player that has ever played for the club and the team needs him now more than ever", Bartomeu stated. Despite Barcelona going trophyless for the first time since 2007-08 last season, the 57-year-old explained that having Lionel Messi at the club will "guarantee success".

The Barcelona president also hoped that Messi can perform well with Ronald Koeman at the helm. "We have seen him do his talking on the pitch and now moved on from the Messi transfer saga. I hope he returns to his best under Koeman." Bartomeu added: "Congratulations are in order because he decided to stay with us and we are grateful for the way he has behaved over the past few days." Since withdrawing from his decision to leave Barcelona, Messi has shined, scoring twice in a pre-season friendly win against Girona.

Lionel Messi transfer news and failed move away from Barcelona

Upon handing in his transfer request earlier this month, Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move to Man City to reunite with Pep Guardiola. However, LaLiga and Barcelona immediately asserted that Messi's €700m release clause was still active, which meant that the Premier League giants needed to pay the full amount to swoop for Messi. Messi's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021 but it remains to be seen whether he will decide to continue his future beyond that period. However, Barcelona are confirmed to have Lionel Messi for at least one more season.

