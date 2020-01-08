Bayern Munich Legend Manuel Neuer Unfazed By The Arrival Of Young Keeper Alexander Nubel

Bayern Munich recently completed the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from Schalke. However, Bayern Munich's first-choice goalkeeper and legend - Manuel Neuer - is not concerned about losing his spot to Nubel. Neuer has been the backbone of Bayern Munich since the time he joined the giants of Germany in 2011. Manuel, while talking about Alex, stated that, “Alex is a top goalkeeper who also perhaps belongs to the future. But it doesn’t play any role for me that he’s coming to Bayern.”

Neuer is optimistic about his role in Bayern Munich and he has stated that every rumour surrounding Nubel taking his place is irrelevant.

Manuel Neuer not worried about Alexander Nubel

However, Neuer was not impressed with Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic's decision of announcing Nubel's signing. Neuer stated, “You shouldn’t say anything about talks behind closed doors, and if just Brazzo (Salihamidzic) and I were sitting there. I didn’t say anything about it. Anyone else can do what they want."

Manuel Neuer only wants to commit his future to Bayern by signing a new contract when he knows who will be the coach next season. Hansi Flick is very much estimated by Neuer. Neuer wants a tactically sound coach who can reach the team & fits with Bayern's philosophy [Kicker] pic.twitter.com/lNtuJFkWPw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 6, 2020

Manuel Neuer has signed a contract with Bayern Munich till 2021 and he can extend it till 2023. Former Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn was recently presented as a new board member of the club. Kahn (while talking about Nubel) stated, “If Alexander Nübel is available, we have to sign such an outstanding goalkeeper.”

Bayern Munich are currently on the third spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table with 33 points in 17 games.

