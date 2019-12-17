The Debate
Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Still Haunted By Ghosts Of 2012 UCL Final

Football News

The Champions League draw threw up some surprises earlier this week. A rematch of the 2012 UCL Final will be replayed as Bayern Munich take on Chelsea.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Champions League draw

The Champions League draws were finalized earlier this week. There were a number of interesting matchups, with every team drawing an opposition of similar strength and pedigree in the Round of 16. It's difficult to say which of the 16 managers would have been most satisfied with the Champions League Round of 16 draws. Some clubs, however, did provide a reaction after the UCL draws. 

Also Read | Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City; Chelsea Take On Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League draw: A not-so-fond trip down memory lane for Bayern

The 2012 Champions League final was played between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz Arena. If some Bayern fans had forgotten what that game ended like, the Twitter account of the Bundesliga club provided an unpleasant reminder of the final that they excruciatingly lost in the penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also had a few words regarding the Champions League draw, calling it a 'tough draw' for the 2012 Champions League victors.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho Hits Hat-trick In Bayern Munich Rout As Leipzig Go Top

Meanwhile, Liverpool will head to the venue of their most recent European conquest - the Wanda Metropolitano. Jurgen Klopp's side drew against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. The Liverpool manager was cordial about his team's chances of getting the same locker room from their last visit to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's tactics will be tested when the reigning Premier League champions head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid late in February. This will be the first time that Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane will face off against each other as managers. Jose Mourinho was denied a Champions League face-off against Barcelona as Tottenham drew Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in the Round of 16. 

Also Read | Watch Gareth Bale Perform The Bottle Flip Challenge During Real Madrid Vs Valencia Clash

Also Read | Dan Gosling's Goal Enough For Bournemouth To Register Win Over Chelsea

Published:
