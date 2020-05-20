Bayern Munich To Offer Jersey No.10 To Leroy Sane On Transfer From Man City: Reports

Bayern Munich are optimistic towards their approach of signing Man City's Leroy Sane in the next transfer window. The Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich looked like a done deal last summer but the 24-year-old's pre-season injury ceased the move. However, the German international has now recovered from his injury as Bayern Munich seems ready to seal the deal with Man City. As per reports, Bayern Munich will offer Leroy Sane the famous Bayern No 10 t-shirt once he joins the Bavarians.

Leroy Sane transfer: German to wear Bayern No 10 jersey

According to Bild, Bayern Munich are offering Leroy Sane the number 10 jersey to show him his importance for the side. Philippe Coutinho is the current possessor of the Bayern No 10 jersey and it will be vacant once the Brazilian returns to Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona at the start of the 2019-20 season and as reported, the defending Bundesliga champions are not interested in extending their deal with the Brazilian. Bayern Munich legends like Brian Laudrup, Lothar Matthaus and Arjen Robben have previously donned the famous number 10 jersey.

Leroy Sane transfer: Leroy Sane will have to drop his famous No 19 for Bayern No 10

Leroy Sane will have to drop his number 19 which he has been wearing since the time he got promoted in senior football. Sane wore the number 19 jersey for Schalke as well as for Man City and the German national team. The jersey number 10 offer is the latest addition in Bayern Munich's quest to sign Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane transfer: Kingsley Coman in exchange for the German

According to reports, Man City wants to bring in Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as Leroy Sane's replacement. The defending Bundesliga champions have reportedly set a price tag of £52.6 million on Kingsley Coman. The 23-year-old French winger has scored five goals in 24 games in all competitions this season. Coman's contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 30, 2023. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has already managed Kingsley Coman during his Bayern Munich days.

