Eden Hazard Retains Optimism After Ankle Surgery, Says He's Raring To Go For Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is finally back in training with Real Madrid after staying out of the squad since picking up an injury in January. Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea at the start of the 2019-20 season for a reported fee of €100 million. However, Eden Hazard's first season at the Bernabeu didn't quite go according to plan as injuries kept him out of the pitch for long periods. Eden Hazard missed a number of crucial games for Real Madrid like the El Clasico and the Champions League clash against Manchester City. Eden Hazard was not slated to return to the squad until the later part of the season but the coronavirus suspension means that the 29-year-old Belgian will most likely be back in the squad after the LaLiga return goes through and is also likely to feature for Real Madrid this season.

Eden Hazard injury: Belgian in fine shape after undergoing surgery

Real Madrid are in a very decisive part of their season as they are second on the LaLiga table trailing Barcelona by two points and also have a mountain to climb in their second leg Round of 16 clash against Manchester City in the Champions League. Eden Hazard travelled to the USA to complete his surgery after he fractured his fibula in a LaLiga clash against Levante. However, the former Chelsea winger is now making his way back and is set to return in Real Madrid's starting XI once the LaLiga return goes through.

In an interview with Real Madrid's official website, Eden Hazard said, "I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my team-mates. Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game. Now the training is better, we can train the way we like to. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in groups and also attacking the goal."

Eden Hazard admitted that his first season at Real Madrid is not quite going well but he is optimistic about the future. Hazard stated that the first season was one of adaptation and he should be judged in the second season. Eden Hazard stated that he is motivated to be in good shape for next season. "I still have four years on my contract, I hope to be in good shape," said Eden Hazard in an interview with RTBF.

