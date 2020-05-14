Robert Lewandowski Believes Leroy Sane Will Be A Great Addition To Bayern Munich's Ranks

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play alongside Man City's Leroy Sane. Robert Lewandowski has reportedly urged Bayern Munich to complete Leroy Sane's signing in the summer. The 31-year-old Polish striker believes that Leroy Sane would be a very crucial addition for the Bavarians. Robert Lewandowski added that Leroy Sane is a great player with tremendous skill which could make things easy for his teammates. As per reports, Bayern Munich and Man City are very close to agreeing to a deal for Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane transfer: Robert Lewandowski all praise for Leroy Sane

In an interview with Goal, Robert Lewandowski stated, "There is a lot of speculation. I can only say that he is a great player with great skills who can harmonise very well with his team-mates. Not just in the Premier League or the Champions League, we've already seen what he could do at Schalke. He could certainly help us find new solutions in our game." The 24-year-old German was set to join Bayern Munich last year but the deal was scrapped after the winger damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Man City's Community Shield win against Liverpool.

Leroy Sane transfer: Kingsley Coman to Man City?

According to reports, Man City are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to replace Leroy Sane should he move to Germany. The defending Bundesliga champions have reportedly set a price tag of £52.6 million on Kingsley Coman. The 23-year-old French winger has scored five goals in 24 games in all competitions this season. Coman's contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 30, 2023. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has already managed Kingsley Coman during his Bayern Munich days.

