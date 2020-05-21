Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Celebrates Hysterically After Opening Bottle With A Knife

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has emerged as an important player for the Bavarians, largely due to his versatility on the wing. The Canadian, who adds flair on the field is equally notorious off the field. A recent video of Alphonso Davies confirms his notoriety off the pitch.

Alphonso Davies celebrates after opening bottle with a knife

Bayern Munich wingback Alphonso Davies, in a video that emerged on Instagram, is seen opening a bottle with a knife. The original video was posted by the player himself on his official TikTok account. The 19-year-old attempts to blow the lid off the bottle in one go and on succeeding in opening the cap goes on to celebrate hysterically, much to the amusement of Bundesliga fans.

Fans react to Alphonso Davies' hilarious video

Fans were left amazed with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies' celebratory gesture after opening the bottle and commented on the same. One of the fans, who goes by the username 'mhmdawada_' compared Davies to Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos. He claimed that the Bayern Munich youngster possesses a versatility that enables him to play as a winger as well as a wingback. Another fan stated, "You are kind of lit", further lauding him for his pacy attributes on the field.

Bundesliga news: Rise of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich

Bundesliga marked its return last weekend after being under suspension for two months due to the pandemic. Bayern Munich were up against Union Berlin, which saw Alphonso Davies start in his side's first Bundesliga game since its resumption. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Bayern Munich this campaign. His immense talent and brilliant form this season compelled the defending Bundesliga champions to extend his stay at Allianz Arena. The Canadian international signed a new contract a couple of months back that ties him down till 2025.

Bundesliga news: Bayern Munich defeat Union Berlin

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich managed to maintain their four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table as they defeated Union Berlin 2-0 on Sunday, May 17. Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard scored for the Bavarians to clinch an all-important three points at the An der Alten Forsterei.