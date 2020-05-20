Augsburg Coach Admits He Was 'naive, Stupid' To Breach Lockdown Ahead Of Bundesliga Return

Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich admitted his act of breaking coronavirus Germany lockdown rules on the eve of the Bundesliga return was 'naive and stupid'. Augsburg suffered a 2-1 loss against Wolfsburg on May 16 when the Bundesliga returned after a 61-day hiatus but Heiko Herrlich was not allowed inside the WWK Arena having been put in quarantine last week. Heiko Herrlich revealed that he had rushed out to buy toothpaste just before the Bundesliga return which earned him a week in quarantine but he is now 'glad' to return. Interestingly, the game against Wolfsburg was supposed to be his first game in charge of the club. Heiko Herrlich officially took the reins at Augsburg early in March but the Bundesliga was suspended mere days after his appointment.

Bundesliga return: Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich quarantined for a week

In a press conference before the Bundesliga clash between Augsburg and Wolfsburg, Heiko Herrlich admitted he was at fault for heading out to shop amid the coronavirus Germany lockdown. The 48-year-old revealed that he hadn't violated any hygiene measures while heading out to buy some toothpaste but Herrlich was still a threat to the Bundesliga return. Breaking the coronavirus Germany lockdown rules forced Herrlich into a week of self-isolation, beginning on the eve of the Bundesliga return. The German missed the opportunity to bark instructions at his Augsburg players from the sidelines during the 2-1 defeat against Wolfsburg.

While speaking to Bild, the Augsburg manager explained the naivety and pettiness of his actions. Herrlich was glad the other 17 managers in the Bundesliga hadn't done the same or else the German season might have been abandoned. The Augsburg coach was ridiculed for his reason to violate the coronavirus Germany lockdown rules as he needed toothpaste and accepted that the criticism was fair and just. Herrlich concluded by stating that he is glad to get back to work and remains in good shape despite the lockdown violation.

Herrlich will be eligible to return to the dugout for Augsnurg's next Bundesliga encounter against Schalke on Sunday, May 24. However, Herrlich wasn't the only one to break coronavirus lockdown protocols as Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer paid a visit to his family after a death in the family. The Swiss manager was unable to take his place in the dugout during his team's 2-0 loss against Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich at the An der Alten Forsterei Stadium on Sunday.

