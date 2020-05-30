Last Updated:

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka Stuns Fans With Crazy Post-lockdown Transformation

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has stunned fans on social media with his insane post-lockdown transformation. Goretzka appeared shredded after the restart.

Bayern Munich

The 2-month hiatus for football saw most athletes spend hours in the gym in order to maintain their peak fitness. However, as it appears, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka had taken his workout routines to the next level during the quarantine period. The 25-year-old stunned fans when he unveiled his transformed physique after the Bundesliga resumed on May 16. Bayern Munich were quick to capitalise on the incredible Leon Goretzka body transformation after they posted a string of photos on the German, highlighting the work he put inside the gym during the lockdown. 

Leon Goretzka body transformation

While Bayern Munich have been impressive since the return of the Bundesliga (winning back-to-back three matches), social media has been busy discussing the Leon Goretzka body transformation. Goretzka, who joined the German giants in 2018 from rival club Schalke, was always known to have a slender physique in the Bundesliga. Even when Goretzka first played for Bayern, the midfielder was far from the shredded monster he appeared after the lockdown. Here are some more photos of Leon Goretzka sweating in the gym for his insane transformation:

Social media reacts to Leon Goretzka body transformation

Despite Goretzka emerging absolutely shredded for Bundesliga restart, fans on social media have been left scratching their heads as to how the midfielder packed so much muscle in just two months. Naturally, the transformation prompted some hilarious reactions from fans. Here are some of the best:

 So apparently Serge Gnabry is a workout equipment for Leon Goretzka 

Close enough

 

Bayern Munich fixtures

Leon Goretzka has been equally impressive on the pitch for Bayern Munich. He has so far started all three games for Bayern after the restart and was even on the scoresheet during Bayern's 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Earlier this week, Bayern Munich beat league-rivals Borussia Dortmund 1-0 to open a seven-point gap at the top of the table. With the win over Dortmund, Bayern extended their winning streak to nine games (undefeated streak to 14 games). Bayern Munich are currently leading the charts with 64 points in 28 games. On Saturday, May 30, the Bavarians will host Fortuna Dusseldorf at 10:00 PM IST.

