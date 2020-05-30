Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka Stuns Fans With Crazy Post-lockdown Transformation

Quick links:
The 2-month hiatus for football saw most athletes spend hours in the gym in order to maintain their peak fitness. However, as it appears, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka had taken his workout routines to the next level during the quarantine period. The 25-year-old stunned fans when he unveiled his transformed physique after the Bundesliga resumed on May 16. Bayern Munich were quick to capitalise on the incredible Leon Goretzka body transformation after they posted a string of photos on the German, highlighting the work he put inside the gym during the lockdown.
This @leongoretzka_ transformation... 🤯#HULKretzka pic.twitter.com/cerqJceo4W— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) May 27, 2020
While Bayern Munich have been impressive since the return of the Bundesliga (winning back-to-back three matches), social media has been busy discussing the Leon Goretzka body transformation. Goretzka, who joined the German giants in 2018 from rival club Schalke, was always known to have a slender physique in the Bundesliga. Even when Goretzka first played for Bayern, the midfielder was far from the shredded monster he appeared after the lockdown. Here are some more photos of Leon Goretzka sweating in the gym for his insane transformation:
Hard work pays off. @leongoretzka_ 💪#HULKretzka pic.twitter.com/FesrMVnNIr— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) May 27, 2020
So, what did you get up to in lockdown?@leongoretzka_: pic.twitter.com/vZ31lkJ7K3— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 27, 2020
Despite Goretzka emerging absolutely shredded for Bundesliga restart, fans on social media have been left scratching their heads as to how the midfielder packed so much muscle in just two months. Naturally, the transformation prompted some hilarious reactions from fans. Here are some of the best:
Body transformation ❤️— VBET News (@VBETnews) May 27, 2020
1st photo Leon Goretzka in January
2nd photo Leon Goretzka in May
Big 👏 to Bayern Munich star pic.twitter.com/aHL3vRWxTP
Proud to say I’ve lived long enough to see Leon Goretzka transform into Javi Martinez pic.twitter.com/OeY1NDfFZu— lehm (@lehm_FCB) May 26, 2020
what are you guys feeding him with?— Iqbal Mohammed (@noenam) May 28, 2020
in 2 months bas... @leongoretzka_ hmu with ur diet ASAP pic.twitter.com/YdD5uRSNLM— MBeldozer9 (@beldozer9) May 27, 2020
How we see Serge Gnabry vs how @leongoretzka_ sees Serge Gnabry 🏋️♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/FBES7aybRI— Roro #1⃣9⃣🇫🇷 (@roro_dc) May 28, 2020
live scenes of Leon Goretzka entering the Signal Iduna Park#BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/WdYVQWXeQc— KLNfcb (@KLNfcb) May 26, 2020
Leon Goretzka has been equally impressive on the pitch for Bayern Munich. He has so far started all three games for Bayern after the restart and was even on the scoresheet during Bayern's 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Earlier this week, Bayern Munich beat league-rivals Borussia Dortmund 1-0 to open a seven-point gap at the top of the table. With the win over Dortmund, Bayern extended their winning streak to nine games (undefeated streak to 14 games). Bayern Munich are currently leading the charts with 64 points in 28 games. On Saturday, May 30, the Bavarians will host Fortuna Dusseldorf at 10:00 PM IST.
7 Bundesliga wins in a row ✅— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) May 28, 2020
7 point lead atop the table ✅#BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/xcjDYIHjcA
