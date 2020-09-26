Bayern's Alphonso Davies Comically Trolls McDonald's, Claims Restaurant Didn't Hire Him

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies emerged onto the scene in Europe after his scintillating performance the previous season. The Canadian prodigy won the UEFA Champions League as well as the Super Cup recently. Amid the success that has followed, Alphonso Davies has made a sensational claim that will leave his fans stunned.

Alphonso Davies could not work at McDonald's

As quoted on Jordyn & Alphonso YouTube channel, Alphonso Davies has made a shocking claim about his life before signing for Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old Canada international has claimed that he had applied for a job at global food outlet McDonald's. However, he never received a call from McDonald's, as he comically revealed the anecdote.

Alphonso Davies was one of the key players for Bayern Munich in their treble-winning campaign the previous season. His performance in the Champions League, particularly against Barcelona in the quarter-final saw him draw comparisons with Usain Bolt. The likes of Real Madrid defender Marcelo also claimed that it was fun to watch him run down the flanks for Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies stats

Alphonso Davies, after spending two seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, went on to join Bayern Munich in January 2019. After a short stint with the junior team, Alphonso Davies finally achieved the breakthrough and was called up to play an important role in Hansi Flick's maiden season at the Allianz Arena.

Since his emergence at Bayern Munich, the Canadian defender has managed 50 appearances for the European champions. He has netted four goals in all, while also winning the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League. Besides, his side also won the DFB Pokal and the Super Cup, in what could be termed as one of the most successful seasons for the Bavarians.

Alphonso Davies girlfriend: Footballer dating prodigy Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies is dating Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Jordyn Huitema. The two have been together for the past three years and Huitema also won the Canada Under-17 Player of the Year award. Interestingly, Jordyn Huitema also began her professional football career with Whitecaps' youth team. Having impressed with PSG feminine in the 2018 Women's International Champions Cup, she was offered a four-season contract by the Parisians.

