Sergino Dest Transfer: Barcelona And Bayern Munich Compete To Sign Ajax Defender

While reports covering football transfer news had earlier suggested that Bayern Munich were the front runners when it came to the Sergino Dest transfer, publications covering Barcelona football news indicate that it is a two-way race between the European giants for the young full-back. Updates on the Sergino Dest transfer have become conflicting in recent times, with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich vying for the player’s signature. After having a breakthrough season with Ajax, Sergino Dest has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Barcelona football news: Sergino Dest to Barcelona update

According to @tv3 the choice between @maxaarons2 and Dest (Ajax), both with personal agreements with #FCB, is done. Similar cost (€20 fixed) but the chosen one is Dest https://t.co/eD5Lo63pVP — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 22, 2020

With Nelson Semedo set to move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona are looking to replace the outgoing full-back. Reports covering Barcelona football news have linked the Spanish club with both Ajax’s Sergino Dest and Norwich’s Max Aarons. According to Catalunya Radio providing an update on the Sergino Dest transfer, the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth €20 million, plus €5 million in add ons for the young American full-back. Spanish journalist Guillem Ballague also confirmed the Sergino Dest to Barcelona rumours, tweeting that the club has agreed on personal terms with both Sergino Dest and Max Aarons, with the American international said to be the preferred choice.

Sergino Dest to Bayern rumour roundup

Sergiño Dest's latest post on Instagram had the location 'Paulaner Nockherberg' where Bayern's photoshoot took place today. Location has now been removed (screenshot taken by our German account @iMiaSanMia_GER) pic.twitter.com/VJThOL5B6a — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 22, 2020

All news on the Sergino Best transfer had initially indicated that the young defender would indeed move to Bayern Munich. However, the latest Sergino Dest to Barcelona rumours look to have thrown a spanner in the works for the German giants. Sport1 recently revealed that the Sergino Dest to Bayern deal is really close, with Dest’s representatives feeling that the young full-back would be better suited to Bayern Munich. Sources covering the Sergino Dest transfer indicated that personal terms have already been agreed with the defender, with the transfer fee the only thing left to be finalised between Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Right backs updates.

Barça and Bayern Münich are both negotiating with Ajax for Sergiño Dest - the battle is on. Price tag €25m.

Santiago Arias [Atlético Madrid] is ‘one step away’ from joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Semedo has also signed his contract as Wolves player. 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Most reports on the Sergino Dest transfer seem to be conflicting, with even reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting that both Bayern Munich and Barcelona are in the race for the young defender. While Bayern Munich are looking at the Sergino Dest transfer as a back-up option for Frenchman Benjamin Pavard, Barcelona look to replace the outgoing Nelson Semedo with the young Ajax full-back. With both clubs already having agreed on personal terms with the defender according to media reports, it looks like the club which matches Ajax’s asking price for the Sergino Dest transfer first will manage to get the deal done.

Image Credits: Sergino Dest Instagram