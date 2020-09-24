UEFA Super Cup 2020: How Bayern And Sevilla Won Their Respective Finals Against PSG, Inter

Champions League winners Bayern Munich will take on Europa League champions Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup 2020. The Bayern vs Sevilla game will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The UEFA Super Cup 2020 game will begin on September 24, Thursday night (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here is how the two finalists of UEFA Super Cup 2020 made their way to the competition.

UEFA Super Cup 2020: Bayern Munich win Champions League final 2019-20

Going into the Champions League final 2019-20 as favourites, German club Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in the decider. The Champions League final 2019-20 win meant that the German giants became the only team to win the competition without dropping a single point. The Champions League final 2019-20 win brought to an end a highly successful season for Bayern Munich, which saw them lift the trophy for the sixth time as they wrapped up a historic treble.

It was Kingsley Coman who was the star of the show in the Champions League final 2019-20 against Bayern Munich. The French winger bagged a goal against his former club, getting on the end of an inch-perfect Joshua Kimmich cross to score the winning goal. Before the breakthrough, both PSG and Bayern Munich had multiple chances to take the lead.

While PSG star Neymar saw his shot superbly saved by Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski hit the post in the first half. After PSG speedster Kylian Mbappe failed to beat Neuer from close range in the second half, Bayern Munich managed to hold on to the slender lead as they were crowned champions.

UEFA Super Cup 2020: Sevilla vs Inter Milan final recap

The Spanish club emerged victorious in the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final as they cemented their status as the undisputed kings of the Europa League by winning the competition for the sixth time. The Sevilla vs Inter Milan final ended 3-2, with defender Diego Carlos turning from villain to hero in just 90 minutes as he helped his side to victory. It was goals galore in the first half of the game, with the first 45 minutes seeing four goals as the two sides went toe-to-toe. Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku made no mistake from the spot after Diego Carlos gave away an early penalty.

However, it was attacker Luuk de Jong who then took charge of the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final, scoring two outstanding headers to give his side the lead. Inter Milan were quick to respond, with defender Diego Godin heading in the side’s second goal to level the scores before half-time. It was a moment of magic by Diego Carlos which ultimately provided the winner in the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final. The defender's overhead kick was knocked into his own net by Romelu Lukaku as Sevilla held on to register a memorable victory in the Europa League final.

UEFA Super Cup live stream details in India

The UEFA Super Cup 2020 live telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the Bayern vs Sevilla game live in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The UEFA Super Cup 2020 live stream in India will be available on Sony LIV.

Image Credits: Bayern Munich Instagram, Sevilla Instagram