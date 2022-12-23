Wout Weghorst Grateful To Know Lionel Messi Knows His Name After Being Called 'a Fool'

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has revealed that he is grateful that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has at least learnt his name following their altercation at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Tempers were running high during and after the Argentina vs Netherlands game as several players got into heated exchanges. One such exchange involved Messi and Weghorst when the former called the latter 'a fool.'

'He wasn't very open to it': Weghorst on altercation with Messi

While speaking to En Son Haber about the heated exchange he had with Lionel Messi, Wout Weghorst said, "For me, everyone is the same in a match. I fight. That’s what I did in that match. I had some tense moments with Messi in the game and maybe he was surprised. I respect him a lot. He’s one of the best ever. After the game, I wanted to show Messi the respect I have for him, but he wasn’t very open to it. Now at least he has learnt my name."

At the time of the incident, Messi had abruptly paused his interview and had a heated exchange with Weghorst as seen in the video below. The 35-year-old was heard telling the Dutch star, "What are you looking at, dummy? Go on that way, dummy. Go away."

Leo Messi (to Weghorst during the post match interview): "What are you looking at, fool? Go back there, dummy. Get back there, yes."



Messi turned his inner Maradona on. 😅pic.twitter.com/jD6O2bpEgP — ARG Soccer News ™ 🇦🇷⚽🚨 (@ARG_soccernews) December 10, 2022

Lionel Messi's heated exchange with Louis Van Gaal

Lionel Messi did not just have a heated exchange with Wout Weghorst but also with the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal. After scoring Argentina's second goal against the Netherlands, the 35-year-old directed a celebration at the Dutch coach, who he felt disrespected by.

Speaking of his actions, Messi told reporters after the Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 game, "I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game. Van Gaal tells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls. We deserved to go through and that's what happened."

Messi made these remarks after Van Gaal had criticized the Argentine captain before the match. The 71-year-old told the Dutch publication NOS, "Messi is indeed the most dangerous player who creates the most chances and also makes them himself. But on the other hand, he does not play much with the opponent when he has possession of the ball. That is also where our chances lie."