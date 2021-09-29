Benfica Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

A struggling FC Barcelona side will take on Benfica in Group E of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. The Benfica vs Barcelona match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. Barcelona have been in terrible form since they lost their star forward Lionel Messi and will be looking to improve on it with a win. Benfica on the other hand have had the best possible start to their new season and will be looking to continue that as they try to defeat an already struggling Barcelona side.

Benfica vs Barcelona Match Preview

Barcelona have had a very poor start to the new season as they sit 6th in La Liga having won only three games of the six they have played and they also lost their opening fixture of the Champions League where they were thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana will be hoping to get things under control and get the win they need so desperately.

Benfica have had a completely contrasting start to the season compared to their opponents. They sit at the top of the Primera Liga having won all seven of their matches so far, they are four points ahead of the second and do not look like they will falter that easily. They will be looking for a win and will definitely make things very difficult for Benfica.

Benfica vs Barcelona Team News

Jorge Jesus will be without Diogo Gonçalves and Nemanja Radonjic as they are both currently nursing injuries but Jorge should manage without those two players.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will have a tougher time as the Catalan club will lack the services of Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembélé, Alejandro Balde, and new signing Sergio Agüero who are all out owing to various injuries.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Benfica vs Barcelona clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Benfica vs Barcelona match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K) with the Benfica vs Barcelona match scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, September 29.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the US who want to watch Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website with the Benfica vs Barcelona match scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 29.

Image: Twitter/@FCBarcelona/@slbenfica_en