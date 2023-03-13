Bengaluru FC Owner Parth Jindal's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After BFC Reaches ISL Final

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal is known for his passion for sports and he is regularly seen in the stands whenever his team is playing on the pitch. Be it cricket or football the Delhi Capitals & Bengaluru FC owner has always backed his team and his animated reactions during Bengaluru FC's semifinal win over Mumbai City FC have been doing the rounds on social media. Bengaluru got the better of Mumbai in a very exciting penalty shootout at the Kanteraava Stadium to book a place in the ISL final.

Before their 2-1 defeat to Mumbai in regulation time, the southern giants had won 10 games in a row including the first-leg victory over the League Shield winners. Their fairytale run has now been extended to the final as they will have one last shot in an attempt to bring home their second Indian Super League title.

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal's animated celebration went viral

Parth was seen kissing the badge of his beloved club and later shared a hug with his father Sajjan Jindal who was also present on the occasion.

In another post shared by the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru FC, Parth took his moment to express his excitement as Bengaluru secured a place in the ISL final on their home turf.

The CEO of Bengaluru later took to Twitter to reflect on his emotion and passion after the victory of his side. "Who are we? Who are we? Namma Ooru Bengaluru, Namma Ooru Bengaluru - what a game @bengalurufc - watching with the @WestBlockBlues was a pleasure and an honor - bring on the final in Goa! Well played @MumbaiCityFC - a season to be proud of. Worthy shield winners indeed."

The ISL final is scheduled to be held at Fatorda Stadium on 18th March.