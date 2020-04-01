Karim Benzema Justifies Comments Made Towards Olivier Giroud, Claims ‘It’s The Truth’

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has justified the comments he made about fellow French striker Olivier Giroud. Karim Benzema drew comparisons with Chelsea star Olivier Giroud, referring to himself as a Formula 1 car while Olivier Giroud was just a go-kart. However, Karim Benzema has now doubled down on his comments by insisting that he was just telling the truth using Ronaldo Nazario as an example.

Karim Benzema on Giroud: Don't confuse F1 with go-karting

When asked about who was the better striker between Olivier Giroud and himself during an Instagram Live session, Karim Benzema didn't hesitate to answer. The 32-year-old Real Madrid hitman mocked Olivier Giroud by stating that F1 should not be compared to go-karting, despite being "kind" towards the French World Cup winner attacker. Benzema's comments on Giroud drew criticism despite him stating that Giroud's style of play suits the French national team.

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema: "It's impossible to compare me to Olivier Giroud, it's like comparing Formula 1 to Go-Karting. And I'm being nice to him." pic.twitter.com/oEyfvaAa8g — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 29, 2020

Karim Benzema on Giroud: Olivier Giroud responds

The Chelsea star, who won the World Cup with France, hit back at the jibe by the Real Madrid goalscorer. Giroud responded by stating that maybe he is a go-kart but one with a World Cup championship under his belt. The war of words between the two French strikers highlights the sour relationship between the pair but Benzema has further justified his statements about calling himself an F1 car in comparison to Giroud.

💬 Olivier Giroud responds to Karim Benzema's comments:



"Am I a go-kart? Maybe, but I'm a world champion go-kart."



Statement made. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/hBlqrY9TX1 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 1, 2020

Karim Benzema on Giroud: Benzema justifies comments

Benzema used an instance of former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario to justify his comments. In such a scenario, Benzema revealed that he would be the go-kart while Ronaldo would be labelled as the F1 car. The Real Madrid superstar also highlighted that it is the truth but people only brought up that comparison while ignoring the comments about the success with the national team.

Karim Benzema defending the comments he made about compatriot Olivier Giroud 👀 pic.twitter.com/zs33RS24Tl — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 31, 2020

Karim Benzema on Giroud: Benzema France record vs Giroud France record

In 81 games for France, Benzema has scored 27 goals for France with a ratio of 0.33 goals per game. However, Olivier Giroud has made 97 appearances for France scoring 39 goals averaging 0.40 goals per game. The most distinguishing factor between the two strikers is the fact that Giroud has won the World Cup with France while Benzema failed to pick up silverware with the national team.

