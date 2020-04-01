The Debate
The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Earn $1 Billion Despite Ramifications Of Coronavirus Crisis

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could still earn an astonishing amount of $1 billion this season despite his decision to take a pay cut to help Juventus.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to earn an astonishing amount of $1 billion this season despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. All Serie A games have been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy. This has accrued huge financial losses to the clubs, which might lead to difficulty in paying the club staff. 

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti snubs Cristiano Ronaldo from all-time XI of players he has managed

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth valued at $460 million

Recently, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a $4.3 million pay cut to help the club during the hour of crisis. This would mean that the Portuguese international, who has a net worth of $460 million, will take a four-month pay cut. However, despite the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to earn $1 billion, joining the likes of boxing star Floyd Mayweather and golf star Tiger Woods.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo could QUIT Juventus for $77.54 million amid coronavirus crisis: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: business, endorsements to add up income

It is reported that the Juventus superstar will still manage to reach an astonishing amount in earnings due to various brand endorsements, despite the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut. This could also be supplemented by the revenue that he will earn through his business ventures. Meanwhile, his $500,000-a-week contract will also add up to his earnings.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo was unimpressed while being presented with his statue at Madeira Airport

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: Player earned $114 million in 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earned $114 million in 2019. He was the second-highest-paid football star in the world after his arch-rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain managed to earn $133 million last season. If the Portuguese international does manage to earn $1 billion this season, he will become the first football star to achieve the milestone.

Coronavirus in Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut to help Juventus

The Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut decision was taken after factoring the financial losses accrued by Juventus. All Serie A clubs are likely to accrue heavy financial losses due to the suspension of the competition. During this time of distress, the winger's pay cut could prove helpful for the club in paying the salaries of the workers. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to workout at 11 PM after gruelling Serie A match: Medhi Benatia

First Published:
COMMENT
