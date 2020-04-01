Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Earn $1 Billion Despite Ramifications Of Coronavirus Crisis

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to earn an astonishing amount of $1 billion this season despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. All Serie A games have been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy. This has accrued huge financial losses to the clubs, which might lead to difficulty in paying the club staff.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth valued at $460 million

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Recently, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a $4.3 million pay cut to help the club during the hour of crisis. This would mean that the Portuguese international, who has a net worth of $460 million, will take a four-month pay cut. However, despite the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to earn $1 billion, joining the likes of boxing star Floyd Mayweather and golf star Tiger Woods.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: business, endorsements to add up income

It is reported that the Juventus superstar will still manage to reach an astonishing amount in earnings due to various brand endorsements, despite the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut. This could also be supplemented by the revenue that he will earn through his business ventures. Meanwhile, his $500,000-a-week contract will also add up to his earnings.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: Player earned $114 million in 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earned $114 million in 2019. He was the second-highest-paid football star in the world after his arch-rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain managed to earn $133 million last season. If the Portuguese international does manage to earn $1 billion this season, he will become the first football star to achieve the milestone.

Coronavirus in Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut to help Juventus

The Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut decision was taken after factoring the financial losses accrued by Juventus. All Serie A clubs are likely to accrue heavy financial losses due to the suspension of the competition. During this time of distress, the winger's pay cut could prove helpful for the club in paying the salaries of the workers.

