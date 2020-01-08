Bernardo Silva Leaves David De Gea Helpless With A 25-yard BELTER, WATCH

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back under pressure after his side produced a dismal performance in their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) in the Carabao Cup semi-final clash. Man City were back to their ruthless self at Old Trafford, especially in the first half. Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own-goal gave Man City a 3-0 lead even before the first half ended.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup semi-final highlights

Manchester United's troubles with injuries only compounded prior to the Manchester derby on Tuesday night. Paul Pogba, who has been struggling with injuries this season, was ruled out for the tie after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Along with Pogba, the likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay were also unavailable for the tie.

Bernardo Silva's stunner past David de Gea gave Man City the lead

City manager Pep Guardiola opted to use a back three against Manchester United to restrict United's marauding wingers. The moved paid off well allowing City to dominate the game on and off the ball. Their early dominance soon resulted in their opener when Bernardo Silva fired home from 25 yards to put City ahead.

Kyle Walker started the move with a fine run past the United midfielders before squaring the ball to Bernardo Silva. Still, work to do, the Portuguese attacker drove towards the goal before unleashing a thunderous strike from 25-yards out. The ball crashed into the top-left corner of the goal past a helpless David de Gea.

Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. Kevin De Bruyne produced another highlight when he chopped past Phil Jones for Manchester City's third. David de Gea managed to put a block only to see the ball rebound off Andreas Pereira for an own-goal. Marcus Rashford scored the consolation goal for United. The game ended at 3-1 to Manchester City.

Both the sides will clash in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on January 30, 2020.

An interesting Bernardo Silva fact

Bernardo Silva has scored more goals in his last two games at Old Trafford than Jesse Lingard has managed in the last two seasons 😳 pic.twitter.com/hxE5uQB8Rb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2020

Fans react to Bernardo Silva's stunner

Mahrez, sterling and Bernardo silva looking at Phil Jones in the tunnel like #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/XAbAGFGrjX — About Utd. (@AboutUtd) January 7, 2020

Bernardo Silva has just scored this worldie for City. Take a bow you pint-sized magician pic.twitter.com/8iRI1kFGso — Marino Peixoto (@MarinoPeixoto) January 7, 2020

Bernardo Silva on Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/1DzptyzXHj — SHAHAB (@iamshahabshah) January 7, 2020

