Cristiano Ronaldo Is An Inspiration For Manchester City, Feels Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been in great form since his arrival at the club from Monaco. He won two Premier League titles in his first two seasons in England. His team are lagging behind in the Premier League points table and Silva has now asked his teammates to look up to his Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo.

3 points and a great performance from everyone 🔵🔵 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/KOFqFIPD92 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 21, 2019

Bernardo Silva is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication

Manchester City have dominated domestically since the past two seasons. However, they have endured a not-so-good campaign this season. They lost against Manchester United most recently. Bernardo Silva has insisted that his teammates should look up to Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo. He asked them to observe his dedication towards winning every game. Silva stated that Ronaldo’s hunger has made him one of the best players ever, if not the best. He is an example for everyone. It is difficult to reach the top but it is even more difficult to maintain the same level every year.

Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo play together for Portugal

Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo play together for the Portugal national team. They have a great understanding on the field, which was visible during their Nations League victory as well as the Euro 2020 qualifier campaign. Silva has assisted Ronaldo on six occasions so far.

Bernardo Silva also accepted that he has failed to replicate his last season’s form at the Etihad. He stated that expectations were high from him and he had to live up to the expectations. He accepted that it was difficult to maintain the same level. Last season was unbelievable for him on a personal level. He wants to replicate that form again.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named as Serie A MVP 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Serie A champions Juventus in 2018 after a successful spell with Real Madrid. The player won the domestic league in his first year at the club. This season, he has scored 12 goals and managed two assists in 21 games across all competitions. He had scored 28 goals in the previous season along with 10 assists in 43 games. He was also crowned as the Most Valuable Serie A player of the year in his maiden season.

