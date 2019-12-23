The Debate
David De Gea's Howler Against Watford Leaves Gary Neville And Jose Mourinho Baffled

Football News

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea made an unwanted howler to gift Watford their 1st goal which left fans, pundits and opposition managers alike stunned.

David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea had a night to forget at Vicarage Road on Sunday. His failure to gather a tame effort from Watford striker Ismaila Sarr awarded the Hornets their opening goal against United. The nature of the howler was so bizarre that it left former United player Gary Neville stunned in the media room.

David de Gea's howler against Watford: Watch

Manchester United lost for the first time in December after an unwanted error from David de Gea gifted Watford their opener before the home team's striker Troy Deeney made it 2-0 from the spot. While David de Gea is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world, his howler against the Hornets is not the first in recent seasons. 

Still a top goalkeeper, the howler took everyone by surprise, especially former Manchester United defender and now pundit Gary Neville. Watching Watford's opening goal from the media room, Gary Neville was left stunned as to how the ball went in from De Gea's grasps. Neville couldn't control his emotions and ended up interrupting Jose Mourinho, who was standing right behind, giving an interview ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea. 

Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves joked with Mourinho about the unprofessional behaviour of Gary Neville, prompting the Tottenham manager to comment on Neville.

'I think Gary cannot hide his Manchester United connections but he is a very good pundit.' - Mourinho replied

'The Special One' then walked towards the monitor himself to view the howler and looked quite surprised himself.

Fans react to David de Gea's howler

Manchester United come under scrutiny again

Manchester United drop to 8th in the Premier League standings, 7 points off the 4th ranked Chelsea. After being undefeated for the last 6 games which include wins over Tottenham and Manchester City, their loss to Watford will surely be scrutinised by their fans. They face Newcastle United next on Boxing Day (December 26, Thursday). 

