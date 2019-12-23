David De Gea's Howler Against Watford Leaves Gary Neville And Jose Mourinho Baffled

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea had a night to forget at Vicarage Road on Sunday. His failure to gather a tame effort from Watford striker Ismaila Sarr awarded the Hornets their opening goal against United. The nature of the howler was so bizarre that it left former United player Gary Neville stunned in the media room.

David de Gea's howler against Watford: Watch

Manchester United lost for the first time in December after an unwanted error from David de Gea gifted Watford their opener before the home team's striker Troy Deeney made it 2-0 from the spot. While David de Gea is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world, his howler against the Hornets is not the first in recent seasons.

Still a top goalkeeper, the howler took everyone by surprise, especially former Manchester United defender and now pundit Gary Neville. Watching Watford's opening goal from the media room, Gary Neville was left stunned as to how the ball went in from De Gea's grasps. Neville couldn't control his emotions and ended up interrupting Jose Mourinho, who was standing right behind, giving an interview ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea.

😂 It's fair to say @GNev2 could not believe what he was seeing there, watching David De Gea's error.



Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports PL now 📺 pic.twitter.com/mVlxy7KubR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2019

Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves joked with Mourinho about the unprofessional behaviour of Gary Neville, prompting the Tottenham manager to comment on Neville.

'I think Gary cannot hide his Manchester United connections but he is a very good pundit.' - Mourinho replied

'The Special One' then walked towards the monitor himself to view the howler and looked quite surprised himself.

David De Gea has now gone 13 successive apps in @premierleague without keeping a clean sheet - the longest run of his career without one



Conceded both shots on target faced so far today#WATMUN #DeGea pic.twitter.com/v0unMecfl2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 22, 2019

Fans react to David de Gea's howler

Man United fans when they saw Degea and wan-bissaka make two mistakes in 3 minutes pic.twitter.com/g8SSr8B2t9 — Jamhoud (@jamhoud) December 22, 2019

Manchester United come under scrutiny again

David De Gea is on £375,000 a week for six seasons after signing a new deal. Total cost £117 million in wages for Manchester United #MUFC pic.twitter.com/AIKWc2NAS0 — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) December 22, 2019

Manchester United drop to 8th in the Premier League standings, 7 points off the 4th ranked Chelsea. After being undefeated for the last 6 games which include wins over Tottenham and Manchester City, their loss to Watford will surely be scrutinised by their fans. They face Newcastle United next on Boxing Day (December 26, Thursday).

