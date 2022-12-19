Last Updated:

'Best Player Ever, Now There's No GOAT Debate': Lionel Messi Mesmerizes The Football World

Newly crowned champions Argentina may have just emerged victorious in the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup final in history by beating France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time. The headliners ahead of the match did not disappoint as seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored a brace, while 23-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick.

Following a cracking nail-biting FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, here are some of the reactions from the football fraternity.

Football fraternity reacts as Lionel Messi & Argentina lift FIFA World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career may now be just complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to claim a third FIFA World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat-trick in a final in 56 years.

Now there's no debate as Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer's greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared. Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina. Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Argentina were utterly dominant until Mbappé stunned them by scoring two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time. Messi then tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute but there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Emiliano Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

