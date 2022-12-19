Newly crowned champions Argentina may have just emerged victorious in the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup final in history by beating France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time. The headliners ahead of the match did not disappoint as seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored a brace, while 23-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick.

Following a cracking nail-biting FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, here are some of the reactions from the football fraternity.

Football fraternity reacts as Lionel Messi & Argentina lift FIFA World Cup trophy

What a game. For me the the best ever #WorldCupFinal. Great effort from France but congratulations goes to Argentina, a proper team effort. @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar22 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 18, 2022

Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally you got the trophy you truly deserve. 🏆 Very happy for my teammate @nico_taglia as well. 💪🏽



Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament 👏🏽🇫🇷 — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) December 18, 2022

We will never see a player like Messi ever again. — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 18, 2022

#Messi𓃵



1: Messi

2: Maradona

3: Pele

4: Ronaldo

5: Zidane — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2022

Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run! — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 18, 2022

For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. 🐐 #Messi𓃵 — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 18, 2022

I love football. — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) December 18, 2022

The best football match I’ve ever seen! 💯 ⚽️❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

Football. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2022

Glorious. Truly glorious. Congratulations Argentina. You deserved it. Messi deserves it. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2022

The Goat 🐐 has spoken Lionel Messi what a guy , also special mention to @emimartinezz1 unbelievable Geoff 👏👏👏 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tQXLcdLdBU — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) December 18, 2022

Es argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jGJuETws3m — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career may now be just complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to claim a third FIFA World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat-trick in a final in 56 years.

Now there's no debate as Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer's greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared. Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina. Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Argentina were utterly dominant until Mbappé stunned them by scoring two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time. Messi then tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute but there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Emiliano Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

(Inputs from AP)