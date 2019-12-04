BFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC will host ISL champions Bengaluru FC in their adopted home, Pune on Wednesday, December 4. Keep reading for the BFC vs ODS Dream11 team prediction, match preview and line-ups.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

"Odisha are going to fight against us to keep the ball and I believe it will be an interesting game." More on what @CarlesCuadrat said ahead of #OFCBFC. #WeAreBFChttps://t.co/xWD9y59T8W — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 3, 2019

BFC vs ODS team preview

Odisha FC

Rechristened as Odisha FC from Delhi Dynamos, things have not improved for them whatsoever. Their ISL campaign remains underwhelming so far with just 6 points after 6 games. They lie sixth in the league with just a solitary win and two losses so far. Defender Carlos Delgado sustained an injury in the last game and is in doubt to feature against Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC conceded a late equaliser against Hyderabad FC on Friday. As a result of the draw, they find themselves 3rd in the league behind Jamshedpur FC and ATK. Bengaluru FC have so far won twice in the league and drawn the remaining four games. They still remain unbeaten along with NorthEast United FC. Rahul Bheke once again is expected to miss the game as he recovers from a muscle problem.

BFC vs ODS probable lineups

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

BFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diawandou Diagne

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

BFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction

Odisha FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Note - The BFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

