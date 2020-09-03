Black Lives Matter Support Comes To An End With Premier League Clubs Set To Ditch Badges

The killing of American national George Floyd by a local police officer created a wave of resentment across the world, with the USA and Europe witnessing the heat in particular. The aftermath of the tragic death saw campaigns such as Black Lives Matter intensify, with football players also joining the protests. Premier League clubs also lent their support to the campaign and began wearing shirts with Black Lives Matter imprinted at the back. However, the league has now decided to bring an end to the campaign ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Premier League clubs end support to Black Lives Matter movement

All 20 Premier League clubs lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement visible with a special badge on the shirts in every game under Project Restart. However, according to a report by Sportsmail, the Premier League does not plan to continue with the logo in the upcoming season. The league does have other plans to champion the movement.

The report suggests that Premier League clubs will discuss another anti-discrimination campaign that will replace the Black Lives Matter campaign in the shareholders' meeting on Thursday. The clubs will also vote on ways to conclude the season in the event that another shutdown is put in place in the UK, fearing the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter campaign

However, Premier League players will not be banned from kneeling before or during the game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Both Liverpool and Arsenal players took a knee before the Community Shield last weekend. This will be left to the discretion of the players and their clubs, with no interference from the Premier League.

The inspiration to lend support to the Black Lives Matter movement emerged during a captains' meeting in June. Initially, the clubs decide to print the words on the back of the shirt, replacing the players' names. This was further replaced by a Black Lives Matter badge on the sleeves of the shirts.

Premier League new season kicks off on September 12

The support from the Premier League also racked up some controversy in the UK. Within two weeks into Project Restart, the league had to clarify that it does not extend its support to any political organisation or movement nor does it endorse any call for violence. Meanwhile, the Premier League new season kickstarts on September 12. Defending champions Liverpool will be one of the first to take the field as they make the trip to face Premier League newcomers Leeds United.

